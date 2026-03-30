Concerned Vivek Agnihotri warns Aditya Dhar of ‘vicious' ecosystem after Dhurandhar 2 success: It is seductive

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has finally watched Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, and he is thoroughly impressed. Praising the film, he said it would serve as a benchmark for years to come, while also warning Aditya about the “vicious” ecosystem that often accompanies success. Vivek Agnihotri gave a special shoutout to the team who worked on Dhurandhar’s cinematography and production design.

Vivek Agnihotri warns Aditya Dhar On Monday, Vivek took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his views after watching Aditya’s spy thriller, which is working really well at the box office. The Kashmir Files director revealed he made a trip to Los Angeles, especially to watch the film.

Starting with the title of the film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Vivek shared, “I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar. Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I’d rather call you.”

The filmmaker gave a special shoutout to the team who worked on the film’s cinematography and production design.

“Everyone has done exceptional work. But I want to specifically acknowledge two less celebrated crafts that elevate this film into something far greater: 1. Vikash Nowlakha’s world-class cinematography, and 2. @sainisjohray’s exceptional production design,” he wrote.

Vivek continued, “In cinema, the camera and production design are married to each other. Unless both are in complete harmony, a film cannot rise to the level of a masterpiece. In Dhurandhar, what we witness is pure synergy. Both Vikash and Saini Johray have done groundbreaking work… work that will stand as a benchmark for a long time. My heartfelt best to both of you. And a special salute.”

He wrapped up his note by warning Aditya, writing, “And Aditya, just an unsolicited word from experience: You are sharp, and you know your path. Just stay mindful of the ecosystem, it can be as vicious as it is seductive.”