Concerned Vivek Agnihotri warns Aditya Dhar of ‘vicious' ecosystem after Dhurandhar 2 success: It is seductive
Vivek Agnihotri took to social media to share his views after watching Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, which is working really well at the box office.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has finally watched Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and led by Ranveer Singh, and he is thoroughly impressed. Praising the film, he said it would serve as a benchmark for years to come, while also warning Aditya about the “vicious” ecosystem that often accompanies success.
Vivek Agnihotri warns Aditya Dhar
On Monday, Vivek took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his views after watching Aditya’s spy thriller, which is working really well at the box office. The Kashmir Files director revealed he made a trip to Los Angeles, especially to watch the film.
Starting with the title of the film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Vivek shared, “I was in the countryside of California, finally made a trip to LA just to watch Dhurandhar. Shabash. Bravo. Brilliant once again, @AdityaDharFilms. I genuinely don’t know what to say… anything I add may only become noise over something that already speaks for itself. I’d rather call you.”
The filmmaker gave a special shoutout to the team who worked on the film’s cinematography and production design.
“Everyone has done exceptional work. But I want to specifically acknowledge two less celebrated crafts that elevate this film into something far greater: 1. Vikash Nowlakha’s world-class cinematography, and 2. @sainisjohray’s exceptional production design,” he wrote.
Vivek continued, “In cinema, the camera and production design are married to each other. Unless both are in complete harmony, a film cannot rise to the level of a masterpiece. In Dhurandhar, what we witness is pure synergy. Both Vikash and Saini Johray have done groundbreaking work… work that will stand as a benchmark for a long time. My heartfelt best to both of you. And a special salute.”
He wrapped up his note by warning Aditya, writing, “And Aditya, just an unsolicited word from experience: You are sharp, and you know your path. Just stay mindful of the ecosystem, it can be as vicious as it is seductive.”
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the spy-action thriller Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres in December 2025 and grossed over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The film franchise follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent, played by Ranveer Singh, who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. The movie also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.
While the film has largely garnered positive feedback, it has also sparked a debate, with several viewers labelling it as a propaganda vehicle. Some have even drawn comparisons to Vivek’s The Kashmir Files, calling it also propaganda while criticising Dhurandhar. Meanwhile, several celebrities, from Anupam Kher to Piyush Mishra, have come forward in support of the film, dismissing the “propaganda” tag being attached to it. Dhurandhar 2 has collected over ₹1250 crore worldwide and more than ₹840 crore net in India.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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