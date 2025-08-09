Coolie vs War 2 advance booking: Rajinikanth film set to obliterate Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR combine, sells 4x tickets

This Independence Day weekend, two mega films are releasing in theatres across India. YRF Spy Universe's first pan-India outing, War 2, brings together Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. But it will be up against Rajinikanth's star power, aided by Lokesh Kanagaraj's name, and support from Nagarjuna, Upendra, and Aamir Khan. It is a mouth-watering box office clash, and one that is heavily anticipated. Coolie and War 2 are both releasing in theatres on August 14.

Coolie vs War 2

Coolie has the might of Rajinikanth propelling it. The superstar is still the biggest name in Tamil cinema at 73. Lokesh Kanagaraj's name is an addition to the film's stature, as are the three superstars in supporting roles. The film is expected to dominate the Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka markets. But the Telugu states and the north are where it will see the biggest competition from War 2.

Ayan Mukerji's War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The combination of War's legacy, YRF Spy Universe's standing, and Hrithik stardom is expected to lead War 2 to a win over Coolie in the Hindi markets, but it won't be easy. The Telugu market is where the film is expected to score big. Jr NTR's increased stardom since RRR will help propel the film big, even though Coolie also features a big Telugu star in Nagarjuna. But given that NTR is the lead in War 2 and Nagarjuna a support act in Coolie, the former is expected to gain more traction.

How Coolie is winning the war

The pre-sales for both films began in the international markets last week, with North America setting the ball rolling. Coolie has taken a fabulous start in the United States. The advance booking for the film in the US is crossing $2 million ( ₹17 crore), and there is significant momentum for the film in other major regions, such as Gulf countries, Malaysia, Singapore, and the UK. Overall, the overseas advance booking for the film has crossed $4 million as per estimates. It is expected to break Tamil cinema's all-time overseas advance booking record of ₹66 crore (roughly $8 million), set by Vijay's Leo. With five days to go for release, it looks all set to go past that mark.

War 2 has so far not reached $500K in advance sales in the US, which is just one-fourth of what Coolie has managed. Across all markets, it is still shy of the $1 million mark. The Telugu version is doing better than the Hindi one so far, raising further concerns.

Coolie and War 2 advance booking in India

Advance bookings for Coolie began in Kerala on Friday evening and Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning, with other markets to follow suit soon. Already, the film has sold one lakh tickets worth over ₹2 crore by Saturday afternoon, according to Sacnilk. As other markets open up, the figure is expected to go up exponentially. War 2 is yet to open its advance booking in India. It is expected to start pre-sales for its tickets on Sunday, August 10, four days ahead of the film's release.

Both films are releasing in theatres on August 14.