Coolie advance booking: Rajinikanth fans throng theatres, Lokesh Kanagaraj film sells 2 lakh tickets in Kerala in hours

Coolie advance booking: Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The film is set for release on August 14, and advance booking is now open. On Friday, the film's makers took to their X account to share a video where Rajinikanth's fans ran to grab tickets for Coolie at a Kerala theatre. (Also read: Lokesh Kanagaraj teases ‘solid’ interval block for Rajinikanth in Coolie: ‘Spent two years planning it’) Coolie advance booking: Rajinikanth-starrer is aiming at a massive opening day collection.

Coolie advance booking update

“Massive fan craze storms theatres for just the advance booking of #Coolie in Thrissur, Kerala!” read the caption of the post shared by Sun Pictures on X. In the video, hundreds of fans were waiting outside the gates of the theatre to grab tickets for Coolie. As soon as the gates were opened, people pushed and ran to get ahead of each other and grab the tickets for the first-day first-show of Coolie.

As per Sacnilk, the advance booking for Coolie has started off on a bumper note in Kerala. Coolie has already sold nearly 200K tickets, with 50K tickets being sold per hour. Coolie has already collected ₹3 crore gross in Kerala in advance booking alone, and the number is expected to go higher. The report also noted that Coolie is also looking at a massive opening overseas, with the advance booking already nearing ₹30 crore for the opening day. It may cross the ₹66 crore overseas opening mark for Tamil cinema set by Vijay's Leo.

About Coolie

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in lead roles, alongside Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in supporting roles. Aamir Khan will also make a special appearance in the movie.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14 and will clash with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.