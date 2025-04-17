Costao trailer: ‘Honest customs officer’ Nawazuddin Siddiqui is accused of murder, fights battle against corrupt system

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming film Costao. The makers recently released an intriguing trailer, showcasing how Nawazuddin’s character not only attempts to stop the biggest gold smuggling operation in Goa but also ends up fighting the very system he serves. (Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his new book: I knew it would upset a lot of people) Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays a real hero, Customs Officer Costao Fernandes in new film.

Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Costao

Nawazuddin plays the role of Costao Fernandes, a customs officer who took on Goa's most powerful smuggling syndicate in the 1990s. The trailer depicts how he plans to bust the gold smuggling ring, only to be betrayed by his own system and falsely accused of murder. He then finds himself fighting both the corrupt establishment and the criminal underworld, all while trying to protect his family.

Sharing the trailer, ZEE5 wrote, "The story of a real hero, a Customs Officer who shook an entire crime network. This isn’t just a fight. It’s a legacy carved in sacrifice."

Fans expressed excitement for the film in the comments section. One comment read, "Old Nawazuddin is back. Now it will be fun." Another said, "Nawazuddin is on fire." A third read, "Truly one of the best performances I’ve seen. The glimpse in the trailer is nothing compared to what we’re yet to witness in the movie! So excited." Another fan wrote, "Love the dialogues! Genius."

About Costao

Directed by debutant Sejal Shah, the movie also stars Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Gagan Dev Riar, and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles. Presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited in association with Bombay Fables Motion Pictures, the film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 1st May.

The synopsis of the film reads, "Set in a world steeped in corruption and ruled by crime, as revealed in the trailer, the film follows Costao—a man whose daring methods and unshakable courage make him both a hero and a thorn in the side of the system. When a deadly clash with the brother of a notorious smuggler sparks a high-stakes manhunt, Costao is thrust into a relentless battle for survival. Hunted, betrayed, and on his own, he refuses to give in. He fights—not just for justice, but for his family and his own redemption. As everything begins to unravel, one question remains: with immense personal sacrifice, audacious courage, and sharp instincts, will Costao be able to stand against the empire that runs the show—and at what cost?"