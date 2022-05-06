Cousins Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol meet fans post dinner together, people call them 'gentlemen'. Watch

Actors and cousins Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol united for a dinner with a few others on Thursday. The two were spotted by the paparazzi outside a restaurant. Both of them were twinning in blue tees and denims and posed patiently as the girls on the street ran to hug them and pose for pictures with them. The two had dined at the restaurant with the team of their film, Jungle Cry. The film stars Abhay and Emily Shah besides many others. Also read: Esha Deol reacts as trolls say she looks like brother Bobby Deol in new hairstyle: 'Thanks for the compliment'

A paparazzo account shared a video of Bobby and Abhay from the restaurant. A fan commented on the video, "The Deols are always so humble." Another said, “Donon bhai ek jaise hi hain....abhay and bobby deol (the two brothers are very much alike).” One more said, “That’s what we call gentlemen.” A comment also read, “Ase hote h hero jo greebo ko pyaar dete h (This are called heroes who love the poor).”

Producer Shabbir Boxwala shared a picture from their get-together on his Instagram Stories. Sharing what brought them under one roof, he wrote, “Light at the end of the tunnel. After waiting for two years due to Covid, our movie Jungle Cry is finally set to release. (clinking glasses emoji). Mini celebration to mark the promotions.” He tagged Bobby, Abhay, Emily Shah and few others in the post.

Shabbir Boxwala shared a group selfie on Instagram.

The film is reportedly based on the inspiring true story of 12 underprivileged and orphan children from Kalinga Institute in Odisha. It follows their triumphant journey to the International Junior Rugby Tournament held in the UK in 2007. Directed by Sagar Ballary, the film also stars Steve Aldis, Rhys ap William, Sherry Baines, Richard Elfyn, Julian Lewis Jones and Ross O'Hennessy.

Bobby was last seen in ZEE5 film, Love Hostel. He has already shot for the third season of Aashram. He also has Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal and a Netflix film in his kitty. Abhay was last seen in a film, Velle.

