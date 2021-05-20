Even though the Covid-19 vaccination drive is being carried out in full swing in the country, many still have apprehensions about getting the jab because of the ide effects, fever, weakness, relapse or just the psychological fear. But, keeping all doubts aside, one can’t disregard the fact that getting vaccinated for Covid is the need of the hour. There might be a shortage currently, the general sentiment has been to get the jabs in time to tackle the pandemic.

A host of Bollywood celebrities have managed to get both the vaccination doses, and here’s what they have to say to dispel concerns about getting the jab and ensuring safety.

ANIL KAPOOR

Covid-19 Crisis: Both doses down, celebs say no need for vaccine hesitancy

I got the second dose of the vaccine a couple of weeks ago and wanted to share my experience as I can only speak for myself. I had no side effects or symptoms post my shot and I do feel getting the vaccine is important. I want to urge people to do so once it’s their turn. However, do get consulted by your general physician for any health related questions you might have because they are best suited to answer them. Stay strong stay safe.

ANURADHA PAUDWAL

I know people have fear and apprehensions, but I didn’t think any of that. Ek baar decide kiya, and just got it done. If it’s being done across the country, then it must be effective. Bura kyun sochna? Government has done this only for our good and safety. There’s no need to think so much, because then the negativity goes into our minds, it’s a circle and also affects the immunity.

RAHUL DEV

My experience of getting both the jabs has been smooth. It makes you more confident psychologically, what it does to our bodies though I don’t know (much about that). When it was announced for my age group, I was among the first to get it done. I don’t think getting caged in houses for the rest of our lives is a solution. I worked on six different sets since last year. We have to go out and work and vaccination is the only solution for that. It’s very important to take the load off doctors.

KRISHNA DK

I am one of the lucky few who has managed to get both doses of the vaccination. There are no two things about this, everybody should get it as and when the opportunity presents. I do realise there’s a scarcity of vaccines in our country, so people are still struggling to find slots, hopefully that will soon pass. That’s the only way this pandemic can be overcome, as more percentage of the population gets vaccinated, it will go down.

SHAKTI KAPOOR

I was lucky that I didn’t have to wait for long to get both the doses, and it is indeed important to get it done. But currently, there’s a shortage. Personally, I had no apprehensions getting vaccinated.

NEENA GUPTA

The first vaccination I got was in a private hospital; it was very well organised. The second was amazing too. I am in Mukteshwar and 45 minutes from here is a small clinic where we booked our appointment , both me and my husband, and then we got the vaccination within 15 minutes. Fortunately, I have got both the doses. Now I am trying to make sure that my staff who are between the age range of 18 to 45, also get vaccinated.