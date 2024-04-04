Crew box office collection worldwide day 6: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon film earns nearly 83 crore

Crew box office collection day 6: The Rajesh A Krishnan film witnessed a slight dip but still earned over ₹5 crore gross globally on its sixth day. As per the film's team, Crew has earned over ₹82 crore gross worldwide so far. The film released in theatres on March 29. It features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. (Also Read | Crew box office collection day 6) Crew: Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor in the poster for the movie.

Crew worldwide gross so far

The film's team issued a statement which read, "Stealing hearts and tickets, Crew takes a flight to fortune! Collects ₹5.25 crore. worldwide gross on Wednesday, Day 6! Standing high with a worldwide gross total of ₹82.58 crore. Crew is truly ruling the hearts and the box office as well. With positive word of mouth coming in from all across, the is garnering immense love from the audience."

"Not just in the domestic, but the film is performing well in international markets as well. Taking a flight to fortune, the film earned ₹3.30 crore India Net and ₹5.25 crore worldwide gross on Wednesday, Day 6. The film has made a total of ₹82.58 crore gross worldwide. Crew made history with its opening box office numbers of ₹10.28 crore India Net and ₹20.07 crore gross worldwide on Day 1, Friday, cementing its position as the highest opening day grosser for any female lead film ever in the world," it added.

"Continuing the growth with ₹10.87 crore India nett and ₹21.06 crore gross worldwide on Day 2, Saturday, ₹11.45 crore India net and ₹21.40 crore gross worldwide on Sunday, Day 3, ₹4.52 crore India Net and ₹8.20 crore gross worldwide on its first Monday, Day 4, the film has collected ₹4 crore India Net and ₹6.60 crore worldwide gross on Tuesday, Day 5. Further to this, the film is achieving jet-set success at the box office with a collection of ₹3.30 crore India Net and ₹5.25 crore worldwide gross on Wednesday, Day 6. The film has made a total of ₹82.58 crore gross worldwide," it also read.

About Crew

Crew is a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

