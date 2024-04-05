Crew box office collection worldwide day 7: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon film inches closer to 90 crore

Crew box office collection day 7: The film has minted over ₹87 crore gross across the world so far. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ekta Kapoor shared the new numbers. (Also Read | Crew box office collection day 7) Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor in a poster from Crew.

Crew global box office numbers

Ekta shared a poster of the film starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. The words on it read, "Solid first week day 7 cumulative worldwide GBOC ₹87.28 crore." The caption read, "Crew is flying high with a strong start at the box office with a solid week 1 collection! #CrewInCinemasNow." Re-sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Kareena dropped red heart and sparkles emoji.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Crew

The film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, released in theatres on March 29. Crew is a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

More about Crew

Crew stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs. The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Kriti's post on Crew

Recently, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared some BTS pictures with the "captain" Rajesh A Krishnan. "From 1 Captain to Another Thank you for making us laugh while we made you lose hair @rajoosworld this flight wasn't easy, but was definitely the most fun and memorable one! To many more!! Hope you're smiling and holidaying somewhere (other than Al Burj) Lots of love always, Divya Rana from Haryana!#Crew," she captioned the post.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place