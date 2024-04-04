Crew box office collection day 7: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film dips further, earns just over 2.5 crore

Crew box office collection day 7: The film, which has been doing well at the box office, domestic as well as global, witnessed a fall in its earnings. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned just over ₹2.5 crore on day seven of its release. Crew is a story of three women set against the backdrop of the airline industry. (Also Read | Crew box office collection worldwide day 6) Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a still from Crew.

Crew India box office

The film minted ₹9.25 crore on day one, ₹9.75 crore on day two, ₹10.5 crore on day three, ₹4.2 crore on day four, ₹3.75 crore on day five and ₹3.3 crore on day 6. On day 7, it earned ₹2.82 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film earned ₹43.57 crore in India. Crew has earned over ₹82 crore gross worldwide so far.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Crew

Crew features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. It is a story of three women, touted as a laugh-riot, and is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, released in theatres on March 29. The heist comedy also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda also round out the cast of Crew. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Kriti's post on Crew co-star

On Thursday, Kriti took to Instagram and shared some BTS pictures with the "captain" Rajesh A Krishnan. "From 1 Captain to Another Thank you for making us laugh while we made you lose hair @rajoosworld this flight wasn't easy, but was definitely the most fun and memorable one! To many more!! Hope you're smiling and holidaying somewhere (other than Al Burj) Lots of love always, Divya Rana from Haryana!#Crew," she wrote.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place