Cricketer Nitish Reddy praises Anushka Sharma, recalls what she did when he wanted a pic with Virat Kohli

BySantanu Das
Mar 26, 2025 02:44 PM IST

Nitish Kumar Reddy talked about an event where he sat near Virat Kohli and desperately wanted a picture with him. Here's when Anushka Sharma stepped in.

Nitish Kumar Reddy really wanted a picture with cricketer Virat Kohli a few years ago at an event, but he was unable to get near him because of tight security. In a new conversation on Puma's YouTube Channel, Nitish recalled what happened at the Naman Under-16 awards when he tried to get a proper photo with Virat, who was present at the event with wife Anushka Sharma. (Also read: Anushka Sharma is all smiles as she poses with Nitish Kumar Reddy's family in Australia. See pic)

Nitish Kumar Reddy talked about the time Anushka Sharma made sure he got a selfie.
Nitish Kumar Reddy talked about the time Anushka Sharma made sure he got a selfie.

What Nitish said

Nitish talked about that particular event and said, “I was 16 at that time and I wanted a proper photo with him [Virat Kohli] but I can't keep myself holding, of not taking a picture. He was sitting right behind me and that time I didn't have a phone as well. I got my mama's phone and he was there with me. I took his phone and I was taking selfie like this (from the background). I don't want him to notice that I am taking a selfie.”

When Anushka stepped in

What happened next? Nitish added, “Later on, I really wanted a good picture with him, but there were bodyguards and it was his prime time and no one is really getting near him. At that time, Anushka Sharma, she saw me that I was really trying hard and not able to get. She came up to me and said, ‘Come, I will give you a picture.’ That was a great moment. I didn't expect that she would come and give a picture.”

He added that ever since that moment he has not spoken about it to either Virat or Anushka. However, Nitish's sister Tejaswi had told Anushka about this picture and even showed it to her.

Last year Nitish went on to make his first international century against Australia at the Boxing Day Test. Anushka was seen posing along with Nitish's family, which included father Mutyala, and his sister. “A lovely moment,” Mutyala wrote in the caption. She was in Australia with her two kids, Vamika and Akaay.

