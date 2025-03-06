Critics' Choice Awards 2025 full list of nominees: Diljit Dosanjh, Abhishek Bachchan get Best Actor nods

Film Critics Guild has announced nominations for the upcoming Critics Choice Awards 2025. Nominees have been divided into Short Film, Documentary, Web Series and Feature Film slots with further categories in each. The winners will be announced on March 25 in a special ceremony. (Also read: Critics Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: 12th Fail is Best Film, Vikrant Massey wins Best Actor) Diljit Dosanjh in a still from Chamkila. Winners will be announced on March 25 during a special ceremony.

Abhishek Bachchan, nominated for Best Actor for I Want To Talk, shared, “I am truly honoured to be nominated for Best Actor for ‘I Want To Talk’ by the Film Critics Guild. This film has been an incredibly special journey, and to have my performance recognized by such a respected panel of critics means a great deal to me. My gratitude to the Film Critics Guild for this recognition.”

Konkona Sen Sharma, nominated for Best Actress for Killer Soup, shared, “To be nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards is always an honour, to be nominated for Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup makes it even more special! I’m thrilled, thank you!”

Kani Kusruti, nominated across three categories for her performances in Girls Will Be Girls, Poacher, and All We Imagine as Light, shared, "Being nominated in three different categories for my three different performances is a once in a lifetime honor. I am deeply humbled by this recognition, the experience feels surreal."

Check out full list of nominees here:

Short Films Nominations

Category: Best Short Film

IYKYK (If You Know You Know)

Jal Tu Jalaal Tu

Obur

Taak (Tracker)

Virundhu (The Feast)

Category: Best Director

Bonita Rajpurohit for “IYKYK (If You Know You Know”

Prateek Vats for “Jal Tu Jalaal Tu”

Faraz Ali “Obur”

Ajai Vishwanath “Starch”

Udit Khurana “Taak (Tracker)”

Category: Best Actor

Kayan Dadyburjor for “Halfway”

Kumar Chheda for “Halfway”

Harish Khanna for “Jal Tu Jalaal Tu”

Aaqib Nazir Dinda for “Obur”

George Vijay for “Virundhu (The Feast)”

Category: Best Actress

Menuka Pradhan for “Crossing Borders”

Sheeba Chaddha for “Night Queen”

Indu Sharma for “Riha (Unlocked)”

Gayatri Patel Bahl for “Strach”

Jyoti Dogra for “Taak (Tracker)”

Category: Best Writing

Bonita Rajpurohit for “IYKYK (If You Know You Know)”

Vindhya Gupta for “Jooyein (Lice)”

Faraz Ali for “Obur”

Akhil Lotlikar, Tanmay Gemini for “The Slow Train”

Rishi Chandna, Rahul Srivastava for “Virundhu (The Feast)”

Category: Best Cinematography

Kartik Parmar for “Bhed Bakri Bhoot (Gote Goat Ghost)”

Appu Prabhakar for “Crossing Borders”

Avinash Arun Dhaware for “Monsoon Walk”

Anand Bansal for “Obur”

Tarkash Mehta for “Taak (Tracker)”

Documentary Nominations

Against the Tide

And, Towards Happy Alleys

Nocturnes

Rhythm of a Flower (Phool Ka Channd)

The Midwife's Confession

Web Series Nominations

Category: Best Web Series

Brinda

Freedom at Midnight

Killer Soup

Poacher

Raat Jawaan Hai

Category: Best Director

Surya Manoj Vangala for “Brinda”

Nikkhil Advani for “Freedom at Midnight”

Abhishek Chaubey for “Killer Soup”

Richie Mehta for “Poacher”

Sumeet Vyas for “Raat Jawaan Hai”

Category: Best Actor

Mihir Godbole for “Lampan”

Ravi Kishan for “Maamla Legal Hai”

Barun Sobti for “Raat Jawaan Hai“

Kay Kay Menon for “Shekhar Home”

Tahir Raj Bhasin for “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2”

Category: Best Actress

Swastika Mukherjee for “Bijoya”

Trisha Krishnan for “Brinda”

Konkona Sen Sharma for “Killer Soup”

Nimisha Sajayan for “Poacher”

Anjali Anand for “Raat Jawaan Hai”

Category: Best Supporting Actor

Rajesh Tailang for “Bandish Bandits S2”

Rajendra Chawla for “Freedom at Midnight”

Rajesh Khattar for “Murder in Mahim”

Faisal Malik for “Panchayat S3”

Dibyendu Bhattacharya for “Poacher”

Category: Best Supporting Actress

Divya Dutta for “Bandish Bandits S2”

Nidhi Bisht for “Maamla Legal Hai”

Sai Tamhankar for “Manvat Murders”

Kani Kusruti for “Poacher”

Priya Bapat for “Raat Jawaan Hai”

Category: Best Writing

Anand Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi for “Bandish Bandits S2”

Surya Manoj Vangala, Padmavathi Malladi, Jay Krishna for “Brinda”

Abhinandan Gupta, Gundeep Kaur, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, Ethan Taylor for “Freedom at Midnight”

Richie Mehta, Gopan Chidambaran for “Poacher”

Khyati Anand Puthran for “Raat Jawaan Hai”

Feature Films Nomination

Category: Best Film

All We Imagine As Light

Amar Singh Chamkila

Family

Girls Will Be Girls

Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

Laapataa Ladies

Manjummel Boys

Padatik

Paradise

Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)

Category: Best Director

Payal Kapadia for “All We Imagine As Light”

Imtiaz Ali for “Amar Singh Chamkila”

Shuchi Talati for “Girls Will Be Girls”

Chidambaram for “Manjummel Boys”

Dominic Sangma for “Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)”

Category: Best Actor

Prithviraj Sukumaran for “Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)”

Diljit Dosanjh for “Amar Singh Chamkila”

Abhishek Bachchan for “I Want To Talk”

Soori for “Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)”

Chandan Sen for “Manikbabur Megh (The Cloud and the Man)”

Category: Best Actress

Kani Kusruti for “All We Imagine As Light”

Preeti Panigrahi for “Girls Will Be Girls”

Anna Ben for “Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)”

Darshana Rajendran for “Paradise”

Urvashi for “Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)”

Category: Best Supporting Actor

Anjan Dutt for “Chaalchitra Ekhon”

Raghav Juyal for “Kill”

Vijayaraghavan for “Kishkindha Kaandam”

Ravi Kishan for “Laapataa Ladies”

Mahendra Perera for “Paradise”

Category: Best Supporting Actress

Divya Prabha for “All We Imagine As Light”

Kani Kusruti for “Girls Will Be Girls”

Sai Abhinaya for “Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)”

Chhaya Kadam for “Laapataa Ladies”

Parvathy Thiruvothu for “Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)”

Category: Best Writing

Anand Ekarshi for “Aattam”

Payal Kapadia for “All We Imagine As Light”

Biplab Goswami, Sneha Desai, Divy Nidhi Sharma for “Laapataa Ladies”

Chidambaram for “Manjummel Boys”

Dominic Sangma for “Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)”

Category: Best Cinematography

Sunil K. S. for “Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)”

Ranabir Das for “All We Imagine As Light”

Rafey Mehmood for “Kill”

Shyju Khalid for “Manjummel Boys”

Tojo Xavier for “Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)”

Category: Best Editing

Aarti Bajaj for “Amar Singh Chamkila”

Shivkumar V. Panicker for “Kill”

Vivek Harshan for “Manjummel Boys”

Srijit Mukherjee for “Padatik”

A. Sreekar Prasad for “Paradise”