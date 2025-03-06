Critics' Choice Awards 2025 full list of nominees: Diljit Dosanjh, Abhishek Bachchan get Best Actor nods
Film Critics Guild reveals nominees for the Critics Choice Awards 2025 across categories like Short Film, Documentary, Web Series, and Feature Film.
Film Critics Guild has announced nominations for the upcoming Critics Choice Awards 2025. Nominees have been divided into Short Film, Documentary, Web Series and Feature Film slots with further categories in each. The winners will be announced on March 25 in a special ceremony. (Also read: Critics Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: 12th Fail is Best Film, Vikrant Massey wins Best Actor)
Abhishek Bachchan, nominated for Best Actor for I Want To Talk, shared, “I am truly honoured to be nominated for Best Actor for ‘I Want To Talk’ by the Film Critics Guild. This film has been an incredibly special journey, and to have my performance recognized by such a respected panel of critics means a great deal to me. My gratitude to the Film Critics Guild for this recognition.”
Konkona Sen Sharma, nominated for Best Actress for Killer Soup, shared, “To be nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards is always an honour, to be nominated for Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup makes it even more special! I’m thrilled, thank you!”
Kani Kusruti, nominated across three categories for her performances in Girls Will Be Girls, Poacher, and All We Imagine as Light, shared, "Being nominated in three different categories for my three different performances is a once in a lifetime honor. I am deeply humbled by this recognition, the experience feels surreal."
Check out full list of nominees here:
Short Films Nominations
Category: Best Short Film
IYKYK (If You Know You Know)
Jal Tu Jalaal Tu
Obur
Taak (Tracker)
Virundhu (The Feast)
Category: Best Director
Bonita Rajpurohit for “IYKYK (If You Know You Know”
Prateek Vats for “Jal Tu Jalaal Tu”
Faraz Ali “Obur”
Ajai Vishwanath “Starch”
Udit Khurana “Taak (Tracker)”
Category: Best Actor
Kayan Dadyburjor for “Halfway”
Kumar Chheda for “Halfway”
Harish Khanna for “Jal Tu Jalaal Tu”
Aaqib Nazir Dinda for “Obur”
George Vijay for “Virundhu (The Feast)”
Category: Best Actress
Menuka Pradhan for “Crossing Borders”
Sheeba Chaddha for “Night Queen”
Indu Sharma for “Riha (Unlocked)”
Gayatri Patel Bahl for “Strach”
Jyoti Dogra for “Taak (Tracker)”
Category: Best Writing
Bonita Rajpurohit for “IYKYK (If You Know You Know)”
Vindhya Gupta for “Jooyein (Lice)”
Faraz Ali for “Obur”
Akhil Lotlikar, Tanmay Gemini for “The Slow Train”
Rishi Chandna, Rahul Srivastava for “Virundhu (The Feast)”
Category: Best Cinematography
Kartik Parmar for “Bhed Bakri Bhoot (Gote Goat Ghost)”
Appu Prabhakar for “Crossing Borders”
Avinash Arun Dhaware for “Monsoon Walk”
Anand Bansal for “Obur”
Tarkash Mehta for “Taak (Tracker)”
Documentary Nominations
Against the Tide
And, Towards Happy Alleys
Nocturnes
Rhythm of a Flower (Phool Ka Channd)
The Midwife's Confession
Web Series Nominations
Category: Best Web Series
Brinda
Freedom at Midnight
Killer Soup
Poacher
Raat Jawaan Hai
Category: Best Director
Surya Manoj Vangala for “Brinda”
Nikkhil Advani for “Freedom at Midnight”
Abhishek Chaubey for “Killer Soup”
Richie Mehta for “Poacher”
Sumeet Vyas for “Raat Jawaan Hai”
Category: Best Actor
Mihir Godbole for “Lampan”
Ravi Kishan for “Maamla Legal Hai”
Barun Sobti for “Raat Jawaan Hai“
Kay Kay Menon for “Shekhar Home”
Tahir Raj Bhasin for “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein S2”
Category: Best Actress
Swastika Mukherjee for “Bijoya”
Trisha Krishnan for “Brinda”
Konkona Sen Sharma for “Killer Soup”
Nimisha Sajayan for “Poacher”
Anjali Anand for “Raat Jawaan Hai”
Category: Best Supporting Actor
Rajesh Tailang for “Bandish Bandits S2”
Rajendra Chawla for “Freedom at Midnight”
Rajesh Khattar for “Murder in Mahim”
Faisal Malik for “Panchayat S3”
Dibyendu Bhattacharya for “Poacher”
Category: Best Supporting Actress
Divya Dutta for “Bandish Bandits S2”
Nidhi Bisht for “Maamla Legal Hai”
Sai Tamhankar for “Manvat Murders”
Kani Kusruti for “Poacher”
Priya Bapat for “Raat Jawaan Hai”
Category: Best Writing
Anand Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, Karan Singh Tyagi for “Bandish Bandits S2”
Surya Manoj Vangala, Padmavathi Malladi, Jay Krishna for “Brinda”
Abhinandan Gupta, Gundeep Kaur, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Divy Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, Ethan Taylor for “Freedom at Midnight”
Richie Mehta, Gopan Chidambaran for “Poacher”
Khyati Anand Puthran for “Raat Jawaan Hai”
Feature Films Nomination
Category: Best Film
All We Imagine As Light
Amar Singh Chamkila
Family
Girls Will Be Girls
Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)
Laapataa Ladies
Manjummel Boys
Padatik
Paradise
Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)
Category: Best Director
Payal Kapadia for “All We Imagine As Light”
Imtiaz Ali for “Amar Singh Chamkila”
Shuchi Talati for “Girls Will Be Girls”
Chidambaram for “Manjummel Boys”
Dominic Sangma for “Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)”
Category: Best Actor
Prithviraj Sukumaran for “Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)”
Diljit Dosanjh for “Amar Singh Chamkila”
Abhishek Bachchan for “I Want To Talk”
Soori for “Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)”
Chandan Sen for “Manikbabur Megh (The Cloud and the Man)”
Category: Best Actress
Kani Kusruti for “All We Imagine As Light”
Preeti Panigrahi for “Girls Will Be Girls”
Anna Ben for “Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)”
Darshana Rajendran for “Paradise”
Urvashi for “Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)”
Category: Best Supporting Actor
Anjan Dutt for “Chaalchitra Ekhon”
Raghav Juyal for “Kill”
Vijayaraghavan for “Kishkindha Kaandam”
Ravi Kishan for “Laapataa Ladies”
Mahendra Perera for “Paradise”
Category: Best Supporting Actress
Divya Prabha for “All We Imagine As Light”
Kani Kusruti for “Girls Will Be Girls”
Sai Abhinaya for “Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)”
Chhaya Kadam for “Laapataa Ladies”
Parvathy Thiruvothu for “Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)”
Category: Best Writing
Anand Ekarshi for “Aattam”
Payal Kapadia for “All We Imagine As Light”
Biplab Goswami, Sneha Desai, Divy Nidhi Sharma for “Laapataa Ladies”
Chidambaram for “Manjummel Boys”
Dominic Sangma for “Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)”
Category: Best Cinematography
Sunil K. S. for “Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)”
Ranabir Das for “All We Imagine As Light”
Rafey Mehmood for “Kill”
Shyju Khalid for “Manjummel Boys”
Tojo Xavier for “Rimdoggittanga (Rapture)”
Category: Best Editing
Aarti Bajaj for “Amar Singh Chamkila”
Shivkumar V. Panicker for “Kill”
Vivek Harshan for “Manjummel Boys”
Srijit Mukherjee for “Padatik”
A. Sreekar Prasad for “Paradise”
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.