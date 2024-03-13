Critics Choice Awards 2024 full list of winners: 12th Fail is Best Film, Vikrant Massey wins Best Actor

Critics Choice Awards 2024, honouring the best of films, web and short films, took place in Mumbai on Tuesday. The event was a star-studded affair with celebs such as Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Karan Johar, Kiran Rao, Anil Kapoor and Vidya Balan in attendance. Also read: Katrina Kaif reacts to success of Vikrant Massey's 'small film' 12th Fail amid 'high octane action blockbusters' Critics Choice Awards 2024: Best actor winner Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail was awarded Best Film, while its lead actor Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor. Shefali Shah bagged the Best Actress honour for Three of Us, while Barun Sobti's Kohrra was awarded Best Series. Ahead is a complete list of Critics Choice Awards 2024 winners:

Short film

• Best Short Film – Nocturnal Burger

• Best Director – Nocturnal Burger (Director – Reema Maya)

• Best Actor – Giddh (The Scavenger) (Actor– Sanjay Mishra)

• Best Actress – Nocturnal Burger (Actress – Millo Sunka)

• Best Writing – Giddh (The Scavenger) (Writer – Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini)

• Best Cinematography – Last Days of Summer (Cinematographer – Jigmet Wangchuk)

Web series

• Best Series – Kohrra

• Best Direction – Jubilee (Director – Vikramaditya Motwane)

• Best Writing – Kohrra (Writer – Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma)

• Best Actor – Kohrra (Actor - Savinderpal Vicky)

• Best Actress – Trial by Fire (Actress - Rajshri Deshpande)

• Best Supporting Actor – Jubilee (Actor - Sidhant Gupta)

• Best Supporting Actress – Lust Stories season 2: The Mirror (Actress – Amruta Subhash)

Features

• Best Film – 12th Fail

• Best Direction – PS Vinothraj (Film name – Koozhangal [Pebbles])

• Best Writing – Devashish Makhija (Film name – Joram)

• Best Editing - Abhro Banerjee (Film name – Joram)

• Best Cinematography - Avinash Arun (Film name – Three of Us)

• Best Actor – Vikrant Massey (Film name – 12th Fail)

• Best Actress – Shefali Shah (Film name – Three of Us)

• Best Supporting Actor – Jaideep Ahlawat (Film name – Jaane Jaan)

• Best Supporting Actress – Deepti Naval (Film name – Goldfish)

• Gender Sensitivity – Fire in the Mountains

