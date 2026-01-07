Daisy Shah slams 'brainless' election campaigners for bursting firecrackers, claims it led to fire near her Mumbai home

The actor said, "Where is the civic sense of the people? Really!" These people came here launching rockets just because there is an election happening in Bandra East, and this is what they have done...Those people have run away. There were 200 people." She was also heard asking the people nearby if they had informed the fire brigade about the incident.

In a clip, she stood outside an apartment and showed that there was a fire raging inside a flat. She claimed that election campaigners burst crackers on the street, which led to the fire. Daisy said in the clip, "This is the result of bursting firecrackers on the street. People don't understand, and this is because of stupid government people." She further added that they burst crackers on the street before entering each apartment. Daisy also added that her house was next to the house on fire.

Actor Daisy Shah has criticised a political party for bursting crackers during their election campaign in Mumbai, which allegedly led to a fire inside an apartment. Taking to Instagram, Daisy shared videos talking about what happened.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "I have got nothing to do with any political party!!! But when u hire teams to run campaigns for your elections, please make sure they have some common sense in them. Thankfully, our building committee refused their entry to go door to door."

"Bursting crackers next to the buildings is not the way to go about it. This is what happens when people lack civic sense. It ain’t a natural calamity, it’s caused by brainless people. TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY … IT'S HIGH TIME," she added.

Daisy explains why she named a political party In another clip, taken later, Daisy explained how the election campaigners burst crackers before entering every building. She explained that her building authorities denied them permission to enter her building for a door-to-door campaign. Daisy then showed the house, which was next to hers, that caught fire. She added that people can't burst crackers near a residential area.

She also explained why she took the name of a political party. “I did that so that there is accountability and responsibility. "If you have done all these for campaigns, there was a mishap from your end, by the people hired by you. So step into it, see what has happened and come to a conclusion because that poor guy has lost his house," she added.

Daisy added, "I've got nothing to do with politics, I'll have nothing to do with it in the future ever, I've never had anything to do with them in my past...I'm all heart for the people who wish good for their country, and that is me." She captioned the post, "What is WRONG is WRONG… Period!"