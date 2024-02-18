Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar’s father open up about cause of her death at age 19: Everything we know so far

Suhani Bhatnagar died on Friday at the age of 19. On Saturday, hours after news of her death broke, Suhani's father Sumit Bhatnagar spoke to the media about his daughter. As per news agency PTI, he said Suhani was suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness. Also read: Zaira Wasim recalls Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar died at 19. She was seen as young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal (right).

Suhani Bhatnagar's cause of death

Suhani Bhatnagar was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on February 7 and died on February 16 after medical complications. "She developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago. We thought it was allergy and we consulted with doctors in different hospitals in Faridabad but it couldn't be diagnosed. When her condition started deteriorating, we got her admitted to AIIMS. But there was no improvement and her lungs were damaged due to accumulation of excess fluid," Suhani's father, Sumit Bhatnagar, told reporters.

Suhani lived in Faridabad with her family. She had taken a break from acting to complete her studies. Her last rites took place at the Ajronda cremation ground in Delhi on Saturday.

Rise to fame

The young actor became a known face after appearing in the 2016 drama Dangal about a wrestler, who mentors his two daughters to success. While Zaira Wasim played young Geeta Phogat, Suhani portrayed the role of a young Babita Phogat. The grown-up versions of the characters were played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, respectively. Aamir Khan played the role of their father, Mahavir Phogat.

Tributes poured in for Suhani's ‘shocking’ death

On Saturday, Aamir Khan's production house expressed sorrow over Suhani Bhatnagar's death. "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace," Aamir Khan Productions said on X.

Dangal's director Nitesh Tiwari also mourned Suhani's death. "Suhani's passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family," he said in a statement. Zaira, Kiran Rao, Yami Gautam also reacted to Suhani's death.