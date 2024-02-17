Zaira Wasim, Kiran Rao, Yami Gautam react to Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar's death

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar died on February 17 after she was admitted to AIIMS Hospital, Delhi. She was 19. Several Bollywood celebrities have extended condolences after the passing of the young talent. Also read: When Aamir Khan called Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar better actor than him Zaira Wasim on the death of her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar.

Celebs react to Suhani Bhatnagar death

Among them is Aamir Khan who, via his production house's social media account, issued a statement. It read, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace." Sharing the same on her Instagram Stories, Kiran Rao added emojis of broken heart and crying face.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Kiran Rao on Suhani Bhatnagar's death.

Yami Gautam took to X and wrote, “Just learnt about a young actor loosing her life. Very painful news. Strength to her family.” Casting director Mukesh Chabbra posted photos and videos of the Dangal actor. In the caption, he remembered her, “Remembering the incredible talent of Suhani Bhatnagar, whose light will continue to shine through her unforgettable performances.”

Reacting to Mukesh's post, Hina Khan dropped a praying hands emoji in the comment section. Suhani's Dangal co-star Zaira Wasim tweeted, “I’m shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences.”

Suhani Bhatnagar's death

Meanwhile, the cause of Suhani's death remains unclear. Her close relative told PTI, “She died at AIIMS yesterday (Friday). She was 19.” However, did not elaborate on what led to the Faridabad-born actor's death but media reports suggested she suffered medical complications after a leg fracture. "She was admitted on February 7 and passed away on February 16," a source at the hospital informed.

Who was Suhani Bhatnagar?

Suhani gained popularity for her role in Dangal (2016), where she worked alongside Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, and Zaira Wasim. She appeared in the role of young Babita Phogal, which was later portrayed by Sanya Malhotra in the film. The film released in 2016 and has been directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Following her stint in Dangal, she appeared in a few ads.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place