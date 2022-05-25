Darshan Kumaar says everything has changed post The Kashmir Files: 'Directors were keen to work with me, not producers'

Darshan Kumaar is riding high on the success of The Kashmir Files, which collected more than ₹300 crore worldwide. The actor, who regularly features in films and web series, says the film's success has brought out a positive change in the opportunities he has been receiving over the years. He will now be seen in Aashram 3, that stars Bobby Deol in the lead. Also read: Darshan Kumaar: People who said The Kashmir Files divides communities, should watch it first

Darshan Kumaar was seen as Krishna Pandit in Vivek Agnihotri's film about the killings and exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the valley in 1990s. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.

Opening about how the film's success has led to more opportunities, he told ETimes, “Earlier on, the same people who didn't want to invest in my to invest in my projects are now casting me as a lead in films.” He added, "The directors were always keen on working with me, but the producers were not ready to commit. But everything has changed after the release of The Kashmir Files."

Darshaan will now be seen as senior inspector Ujagar Singh in Aashram 3. Directed by Prakash Jha, the show also stars Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman and Tridha Choudhury.

According to MXPlayer, the upcoming season focuses on the "megalomaniac baba (Bobby Deol), who continues to bend every rule to suit himself and has become a power-hungry adversary".

Last year, the Bajrang Dal activists had ransacked the show's set in Bhopal and also threw ink on Prakash Jha. They claimed that the filmmaker portrayed Hindus wrongly in the series.

Darshan shot to fame with 2014 film, Mary Kom, in which he starred opposite Priyanka Chopra. He also played memorable roles in Anushka Sharma-starrer NH10, Sarbjit and Baaghi 2. He had prominent roles in web series like The Family Man and Avrodh the Siege Within. He also featured in a few television shows, including playing Shukracharya in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

