Deepika Padukone spotted at airport in a sweater, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black as they leave hours later

All from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt were spotted at the departure gate of Mumbai airport early Monday. While Deepika left to resume work on one of her upcoming films in the wee hours, Ranveer and Alia were spotted leaving at dawn for the promotions of their film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Also read: Dhindhora Baje Re teaser: New song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani out tomorrow. Watch

Deepika Padukone at airport

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport on Monday. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzo account shared two separate videos. One showed Deepika Padukone arriving at the airport in a grey and blue sweater, blue straight denims and sneakers. She smiled wide for the cameras before going inside and removed her sunglasses at the gate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, fans of the actor were curious to know why she wore a sweater in during summer. A fan asked, “Why the big jumper is it cold.” Another said, “Rest is all okay! But why do celebrities wear winter wear in this extreme hot weather? What's the logic behind wearing this sweater in this hot weather.” One more commented, “Did Mumbai rain make the weather winter cold?”

Deepika is currently working on two much-anticipated projects: Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Kalki 2898 AD, with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Both the films will release next year.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at airport

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two hours later, another video from the airport showed Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt meeting at the airport. Both of them were in an all-black look. Ranveer wore a plain black T-shirt, track pants and an overcoat complete with a mask and a cap but added a touch of pink as he wore pink slippers. Alia also wore a black top, matching cargo pants paired with a shirt. Ranveer gave Alia a side hug and a peck on her head as they reunited at the airport. Ranveer also removed his mask for a moment at the gate to pose for pictures.

The two have been vigorously promoting Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film marks Karan Johar's comeback as a director after seven years. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and will hit the theatres on July 28.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON