Dhindhora Baje Re teaser: New song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani out tomorrow. Watch

The song teaser shows Alia and Ranveer decked up in traditional red attires with gold embroidery. The setting is that of a giant Durga Puja pandal as the back dancers also seem to be dressed in Bengali wear. Ranveer and Alia dance with unmitigated energy to the beats of the song.

Dharma Productions, Karan Johar's banner that's backing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, posted the teaser on social media on Sunday. The caption read as, “Two hearts that beat as one will now beat to the rhythm of #DhindhoraBajeRe! SONG OUT TOMORROW #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year – in cinemas this Friday.”

Stakes in the film

If one recalls the teaser and trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dhindhora Baje Re is likely to come at a crucial juncture, probably the pre-climax, in the film. In the teaser, one could see rushes of Ranveer and Alia's characters aggressively arguing with each other over their family disputes. A slow-mo shot of Jaya Bachchan, who plays Ranveer's grandmother in the film, walking out of the pandal can also be seen in the teaser.

More about Dhindhora Baje Re

Dhindhora Baje Re is the fourth song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, after the romantic number Tum Kya Mile, the retro dance number What Jhumka?, and the melancholic song Ve Kamleya. The soundtrack has another melancholic song, Rolen De by Sonu Nigam, that's been kept under wraps so far.

Dhindhora Baje Re is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Darshan Raval and Bhoomi Trivedi. However, only a part of Darshan's vocals can be heard in the teaser.

