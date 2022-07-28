Deepika Padukone flaunts glossy long hair, shares BTS pics from ad shoot

Deepika Padukone gave her Insta-fam a sneak peak into her life with her new post. The pictures included in her post showed her getting ready for an ad shoot and a stylist helping her to look good for the camera. The album shared by her gives a glimpse of her various behind-the-scene moments with her production team. (Also read: Russo Brothers pick Priyanka Chopra over Deepika Padukone as new Captain Marvel)

In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing for the camera, wearing an olive-coloured top. In another one, she can be seen getting her hair styled by a hair stylist. Sharing the photos, Deepika wrote, “What my days often look like." One of her fans commented, “ #deepikapadukone the queen.” Another fan wrote, “#girlcrush.” Her husband, Ranveer Singh reacted with a star emoji.

Recently, she revealed the Pathaan motion poster, which shows her with a forehead injury and wielding a pistol, on her Instagram handle. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as the male lead and John Abraham as the antagonist. It is set to hit theatres around Republic Day next year, on January 25. As Deepika shared the motion poster on her Instagram page, a fan called it ‘unusual’ in the comments section. Another reacted, "Omggggg." One more commented, “Excitement level 100.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, Pathaan is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest paid female actors in Bollywood. She made her acting debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007 and won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for it. Her collection of successful movies includes Cocktail (2012), Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani and Chennai Express (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).

