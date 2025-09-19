When Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD co-star hailed her professionalism: She was ready at 9.30am, gave 1st shot at 5pm

Actor Deepika Padukone has stepped away from two major projects this year—Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. Her exits have sparked rumours accusing her of being unprofessional. Yet, past accounts paint a different picture. In 2022, her Kalki 2898 AD co-star Saswata Chatterjee praised her commitment during an interview with The Times of India. He recalled how Deepika arrived on set at 9.30 am as scheduled but wasn’t called for her first shot until 5.30 pm. Despite the long wait, she remained patient, carrying “an adorable smile on her face” throughout. Saswata Chatterjee and Deepika Padukone worked together in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.

When Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD lauded her professionalism

Deepika and Saswata were shooting in the same studio in Hyderabad when her professionalism left him impressed. “I shot with Deepika at a Hyderabad studio for one day so far. I entered the studio at 9 am in the morning, and her schedule was from 9.30 am. She gave her first shot at around 5 pm in the afternoon, and by then I had already given twelve shots," he had said.

"She was seeing me going in and out and suddenly said to me with a large smile, ‘You have been called again! And, I am still waiting.’ She used to wait all this time with an adorable smile on her face. This is called professionalism. I was a huge fan of Deepika’s father, and on the other hand, my daughter Hiya is a big fan of Deepika," he had added.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika and Saswata worked together in the 2024 sci-fi epic by Nag Ashwin. The star-studded cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in prominent roles. With over-the-top graphics and an extensive overseas release, the film grossed approximately ₹1100 crore at the box office worldwide.

What did Kalki 2898 AD team say about Deepika

On Thursday, Kalki 2898 AD production house Vyjayanthi Movies made the announcement of dropping Deepika from the film. Their statement on X read, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.

Did Deepka ask for a hike, 5-star stays?

"Deepika Padukone wanted a 25 per cent increase in her acting fee compared to what she earned for the first part of the film. Additionally, she insisted on limiting her daily shooting schedule to a 7-hour shift. The producers offered her the convenience of a luxury vanity for rest periods in exchange for longer working hours, but she declined. She wanted 5-star stays for her 25-person crew. There were just too many demands," a source told NDTV.

Deepika's previous fallout with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

This isn't the first time Deepika has hit a roadblock with a major project. In May, there were reports that she had been replaced in Prabhas's Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She had reportedly demanded ₹20 crore fee, an 8-hour shift, a profit-sharing settlement, and refused delivering lines in Telugu. Shortly after, the makers confirmed that actor Triptii Dimri had joined the cast.

Deepika's next film

Deepika will work with Allu Arjun for Atlee's upcoming film AA22xA6. This will mark her first project with Allu Arjun and her second with Atlee.