Deepika Padukone launches new self-care brand, reveals what inspired its name: 'Born in India, for the world'

Deepika Padukone is starting her own self-care brand, 82°E. Deepika’s brand will be launched with a skincare line this month, and feature products made using Indian ingredients. The actor hopes to make skincare a ritual with her new brand. On Thursday, while introducing her new brand, Deepika Padukone wrote on Instagram, “Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world…” Also read: Deepika Padukone says Katrina Kaif 'is upto no good' as they workout together

Deepika shared a promo video featuring herself and other models as they used products from the upcoming 82°E skincare line. Pronounced Eighty-Two East, the brand’s name is inspired by the meridian that runs longitudinally through India and defines the standard time of the country.

On the occasion of launching her very own self-care brand, Deepika, who is the co-founder of 82°E, said “Wherever I am in the world, practising simple acts of self-care consistently, helps me stay grounded and enables me to feel my most centred. With 82°E, I hope to inspire us all to connect with our truest, most authentic selves through consistent and humble self-care practices.”

The actor further said, “The first step in that direction is our range of skincare products that have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested so you can build simple, joyful, and effective everyday rituals to care for the health of your skin.”

The launch of 82°E also marks Deepika’s foray into full-fledged entrepreneurship. The actor, producer, and mental health advocate, who started her NGO The Live Love Laugh Foundation some years ago, says she wants to support a holistic approach to self-care by using science to produce carefully crafted and clinically tested products for healthy, radiant skin.

Reacting to Deepika’s announcement, many took to the comments section of the actor’s Instagram Reels. One fan wrote, “We will be buying! This looks so promising.” Another one wrote, “Congratulations and time to elevate self-care.” A person also commented, “It takes a lot of heart, courage and effort of many to create something new! Wish you more success.”

Deepika has many projects lined up for the next few months. She is gearing up for Pathaan. The film reunites her with Shah Rukh Khan, her first co-star, and also stars John Abraham. Pathaan will be released on January 25. Deepika also has the Hindi remake of The Intern with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She has another film, titled Fighter, in which she stars alongside Hrithik Roshan for the first time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.