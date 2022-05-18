Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall share goofy moment on Cannes Film Festival, fans see Naina and Aditi in them

Actors Deepika Padukone and Rebecca Hall walked the red carpet together at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. While Deepika Padukone wore a shimmery Sabyasachi saree to the opening night, Rebecca Hall turned up in a bright pink and red dress. Both of them are part of the film festival jury and posed on the red carpet with other members as well. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya get a warm welcome in Cannes, Abhishek Bachchan hurries inside hotel. Watch)

In a sweet moment capture on camera, both of them are seen sharing a big laugh. After striking a few glamorous poses, Rebecca picked up the train of her dress and threw it behind her. It appeared to have caught on Deepika's saree and the two simply looked at each other and shared a funny moment.

The clip was shared on Reddit by fans on Wednesday. Many noticed how Rebecca looks a lot like actor Kalki Koechlin. And together, her and Deepika reminded them of Naina and Aditi from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. “Naina and Aditi,” wrote a fan with crying emoji. “Why did i think that was kalki," asked another.

Rebecca is an English actor and film director. She is known for starring in Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, Woody Allen's Vicky Cristina Barcelona and even Iron Man 3. She made her directing debut with Passing, which earned her critical acclaim.

Deepika is the latest Indian film personality to join the Cannes Film Festival as a jury member. Deepika interacted with the media and expressed her 'gratitude' for this opportunity to represent her country at the fest. Although she has been a regular at Cannes for the last few years, this year she marks her debut as one of the eight-member jury board.

"It's such a huge honour. It's not something that our country's sort of seen very often. So I think when we are given the opportunity, I think we did give up a lot of humility and a lot of gratitude," she said at the opening night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON