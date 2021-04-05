Deepika Padukone’s futuristic video is ‘out of this world’, fans cannot get over her ‘perfect’ legs

Deepika Padukone gave her new Instagram Reels video a futuristic twist, as she added a bunch of cool special effects to it. In the short clip, she performed a number of tasks in the kitchen, as the song Deep End by Fousheé played in the background.

The video began with Deepika getting off a kitchen slab and peering into the camera. She then passed a plate of freshly baked croissants to a CGI-version of herself. On the other side of the kitchen, Deepika was seen descending from the air in a meditative pose. At the same time, another Deepika walks away with a bowl in her hand. She appeared in the frame once again and ended the video.

“Out of this world...Innit...!?” the caption of the Instagram post read. Fans jumped to the comments section to shower Deepika with compliments. “Deepika your legs are so perfect,” one wrote. “So damn cute ugh,” another commented. “You are sooo out of this world!!!” a third wrote.





Deepika has reinvented her Instagram game after purging her account on the New Year. Her new posts are a mix of short vlog-style videos, entries from her audio diary and viral social media challenges.

On the work front, Deepika has been busy shooting for Shakun Batra’s next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Talking about the film, she had earlier told Hindustan Times, “Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir.”

Deepika will be seen next in a supporting role in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, in which she will be seen opposite husband Ranveer Singh. The film, which will tell the story of the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup win, will hit the theatres on June 4 this year.

