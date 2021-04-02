Deepika Padukone sets mercury soaring with her glam photo, wonders if it's 'summer already'. See pic

Actor Deepika Padukone on Friday dropped a glam picture of herself raising the mercury level. The Piku star donned a sky blue coloured dress, along with a royal blue jacket and paired it with gorgeous heels.

Sharing the picture, the Bajirao Mastani actor captioned it, “Summer Already...?” Her fans swooned over her picture dropping hearts emojis as the post garnered over 8.8 lakh likes.

The actor is known for pulling off any attire with grace and aces it. Recently the Padmaavat actor decided to treat fans to another stylish dress. On Holi, Deepika was seen in a stunning ochre yellow coloured velvet salwar kurta by Sabyasachi Mukherji.

On the work front, she will be seen next in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-to-be-titled movie along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She was often photographed shooting for the film.

Speaking with Hindustan Times about the project, Deepika had said that it is a domestic noir. "To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms," she had said.

Deepika has a few other projects in the pipeline as well. This includes '83, where she plays Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife; Pathan, which has her reunite with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham; and Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan.

In fact, it was she who had confirmed that Shah Rukh was her co-star in Pathan. In an interview with Femina earlier this year, while talking about her line-up of films, Deepika had said, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”

