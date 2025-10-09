Deepika Padukone shares if she pays a price for asking what she believes is fair: ‘Always fought my battles silently’

Actor Deepika Padukone has been making headlines for the last few months for various reasons. The actor shared an emotional note on teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan for King, weeks after it was announced that she would not be a part of Kalki 2898 AD sequel. She was also replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The actor also heralded a debate on long working hours on sets with these reports. Deepika Padukone will soon start working on Atlee’s next film, which is tentatively-titled AA22xA6.

The actor, who has been an advocate for mental health, visited Madhya Pradesh to mark 10 years of her foundation, Live Love Laugh, which continues to spread awareness and support for mental health across India.

What Deepika said

At the event, when she was asked if she ever thought she would have to pay a price for asking what she believes is fair, Deepika replied, “I have done this on many levels, this is not new to me I think even as pay is concerned you know I have had to deal with with whatever comes with you know I don’t… I don’t even know what to call it but I am someone who always fought my battles silently, and for some strange reasons, sometimes they become public, which is not the way I know and not the way I’ve been brought up but yes to fight my battles and to do it silently and in a dignified way is the way I know.”

Deepika made her acting debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Farah Khan, the film was released in 2017.

Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others. It was released in theatres last year. She is working with Shah Rukh Khan on his next film, King.