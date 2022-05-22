Deepika Padukone stuns in black bodycon dress at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her ‘perfection’

Deepika Padukone has been serving several looks at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The actor is in France as part of the eight-member jury for the 75th edition of the prestigious film festival. On Sunday morning, the actor debuted her look for the fifth day of Cannes 2022, posting pics in a sleek black bodycon dress, followed by pictures from the French Riviera, where she is dressed in a pink and white Louis Vuitton ensemble. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Rebecca Hall share a goofy moment on Cannes red carpet. Watch

On Sunday, Deepika posted a carousel of pictures of herself in a black bodycon dress, wearing a diamond Cartier neckpiece. In the pictures, Deepika posed several times, giving a good look at her sleek dress as well as the exquisite neckpiece. Fans were all praises for the actor’s look. One comment simply read, “Perfection!” Another fan wrote, “Queen for a reason.”

Deepika Padukone's looks at the Cannes Film Festival.

Later in the day, Deepika shared more pictures of herself from Cannes as she posed on the French Riviera in a pink and white Louis Vuitton ensemble. Deepika wore a pink skirt and a printed white shirt. She posed against a wall underneath a tree in an outdoor setting. The actor also shared pictures of herself in another look from Cannes, where she is posing in a beige jacket and knee-high boots.

Deepika as at Cannes as part of the festival’s jury. She recently interacted with the media and expressed her 'gratitude' for this opportunity to represent her country at the fest. Although she has been a regular at Cannes for the last few years, this year she marks her debut as one of the eight-member jury board.

"It's such a huge honour. It's not something that our country's sort of seen very often. So I think when we are given the opportunity, I think we did give up a lot of humility and a lot of gratitude," she said at the opening night event.

