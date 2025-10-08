Deepika Padukone trolled for wearing hijab in Abu Dhabi tourism ad, fans defend her: ‘Need not show insecurity’

Actor Deepika Padukone has found herself at the center of a storm after she was trolled on social media for wearing a hijab while promoting Abu Dhabi tourism with her husband, Ranveer Singh. However, her fans have come forward to shield her, and clap back at the negativity. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh featured in an ad together to promote Abu Dhabi tourism,

Deepika’s fan defend her

Her fans took to various social media channels to come forward and defend her. Many praised her for showing respect towards another culture and expressed pride in her gesture.

“As Indians we need not show insecurity about everything. She is covering her head just like we would expect foreign tourists to wear decent clothes in our temples. And more than that UAE is a strategic partner to our country along with enough bilateral trade and military operations. Deepika and Ranveer are looking regal. That regality is Indian,” wrote one.

Another fan shared, “Let me clarify every tourist who visits Sheikh Zayad Masjid both males and females have to wear decent clothes and women to cover their heads. Many Christian celebrities, too, cover their heads. So stop making issue”, with one pointing, “The same Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for Siddhi Vinayak temple by the way. Mosque is a worship place just like temple so obviously she would wear clothes appropriately?? you all just hungry for engagement that's it.”

Some social media users pointed out that the backlash against Deepika seemed baseless, suggesting that people were simply looking for reasons to spread negativity and hate towards her.

“This is Deepika Padukone when she has gone to temples. She has always been respectful toward the culture of India,” wrote another. One comment read, “In the tourism commercial she is wearing what is appropriate for that culture. You should be proud of someone who can go to any country and be respectful.”

Some fans were confused about the stir, writing, “I don’t know why people crying over this pictures Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone both are actors and they are doing their work.. Some people just hates for no reason.”

“Another controversy; same lamea** people criticising her because she's successful , stay pressed the Indian cinema will forever be lucky to have an actor like Deepika Padukone,” one shared. One declared, “No hate train can ever make me hate you.”

“She's definitely the most beautiful woman I've ever seen in hijab,” one wrote. Another shared, “Their respect for Arab cultures and her wearing the hijab increases my love for her”.

One wrote, “I love this couple, they never disrespect anyone, or have any kind of toxic drama, she named her daughter, Dua, and now she’s wearing Abaya, they look so good together”.

Why did Deepika wore Abaya

On Monday, Deepika was announced as the brand ambassador of Experience Abu Dhabi alongside her husband Ranveer. The update was shared with the launch of an advertisement. In the ad, the couple is seen giving everyone a glimpse of various locations in Abu Dhabi, with Deepika wearing traditional Abaya at one point.

“Abu Dhabi is the ultimate family hotspot... I now get to experience this journey with my wife who joins in as a brand ambassador, Deepika," Ranveer said in a statement.

To this, Deepika added, "Travel is always more meaningful when it is with the people you love... I cannot wait to travel, explore, and experience everything this beautiful city has to offer."