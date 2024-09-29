Deepika Padukone's mom and sister give update on actor and her baby daughter's health to paparazzi. Watch

Deepika Padukone has been out of sight these days for the best reason. The actor recently welcomed her first child, a daughter with husband Ranveer Singh. While she has been posting funny memes and viral Reels on Instagram every few days, not much is known about her and her baby's health. But on Saturday, her family gave a warm update. Deepika Padukone is well and happy, as per an update by her mom Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone.

Mom's update on Deepika

Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone and golfer sister Anisha Padukone stepped out for dinner in Mumbai on Saturday night. They are in town to be by Deepika's side and spend some time with the baby. The Mumbai paparazzi caught up with them outside a restaurant and asked them to pose for pictures. The mom-daughter duo happily obliged. A photographer even asked them if the baby and the actor were well. Ujjala smiled and nodded her head.

They thanked the paparazzi and left in their car for home.

Deepika's mommy life

Deepika recently reshared an Instagram Reel that encapsulates the challenges of new parenthood in a humorous fashion. The video features a woman navigating a chaotic morning routine, humorously portraying what if "adults ate like newborns".

It begins with her waking up on a sofa, heading to the kitchen, and struggling to eat at the dining table, ultimately passing out right after her first bite.

Deepika accompanied the post with a GIF of a person peeking out from behind curtains, symbolizing her new phase of life.

Just days after her delivery, Deepika was discharged from the hospital, and she made her first public appearance alongside Ranveer Singh as they brought their newborn home. The couple has been relatively private since the birth of their first child, but Deepika's updated Instagram bio now reflects her new responsibilities: "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat."

This charming addition provides fans with a glimpse into their everyday family life.

In terms of her professional endeavours, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Kalki 2898 AD.

She and Ranveer Singh are set to reunite on screen in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated movie Singham Again, which is slated for release during the Diwali festival.