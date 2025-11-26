Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
Deepika Padukone's skincare brand 82°E reports loss of 12.26 crore; revenue down by 30%, market spending by 78%

Abhimanyu Mathur
Updated on: Nov 26, 2025 12:46 pm IST

Deepika Padukone's skincare brand, 82°E, has seen a reduction in losses, but is still in arrears this financial year.

Actor Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand, 82°E, is grappling with losses, and a reduction in revenue, the company’s latest filings have shown. The company has said they are trying to reduce expenses to ensure profitability, but so far, apart from a reduction in losses, things have not turned around.

Deepika Padukone's skincare brand, 82°E, has posted losses of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.26 crore.
82°E posts loss of 12 crore

82°E works under the legal entity DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Private Limited, which lists Deepika and father Prakash Padukone as its directors. In its latest filings to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the company has stated that 82°E saw losses of 12.26 crore in the 2024-25 financial year. The filings also show that the revenue of the company has dipped by over 30% from 21.21 crore in 2023-24 to 14.66 crore in 2024-25.

The silver lining for Deepika’s company is that the loss has reduced for 82°E from the previous financial year. In 2023-24, the company had suffered losses of over 23 crore.

In the MCA filings, the company noted a pullback in expenditure. “The management is continuously taking efforts to increase the revenue, reduce expenses to ensure it has profitable track record,” the statement read. It is evident in the reduction of market expenditure from the company. In 2024-25, the company’s market expenditure fell to just 4.4 crore from 20 crore in the previous year, a steep 78% drop. The overall expenditure also came down from 47 crore to just under 26 crore.

Deepika had launched 82°E in 2021 as a luxury skincare brand. It has a diverse range of products priced upwards of 2500. However, despite marketing efforts and Deepika’s substantial social media presence and popularity, the brand has been unable to turn a profit since its inception. In stark contrast, Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty, launched in 2019, has not just seen an uptick in sales but has also posted massive profits in recent years.

On the film front, Deepika has two big films in her kitty. The actor will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, King. The Siddharth Anand film also features Suhana Khan alongside a large ensemble cast, and will release in April 2026. Deepika will then collaborate with Allu Arjun in Atlee’s next untitled film, tentatively called AA22xA6. No release date for the film has been announced.

