Deepika Padukone's youthful holiday look brings back Finding Fanny memories; fans love the ‘mommy glow’. See pics

The holiday season has officially begun, and Deepika Padukone is ushering it in with effortless style and glow. The Bollywood star recently took to social media to share a series of pictures in a chic all-white ensemble, instantly grabbing attention online. Fans were quick to swoon over her youthful appearance and toned look, with many praising how radiant she looks after embracing motherhood. Deepika Padukone looks like a vision in white.

Deepika Padukone looks chic in white

On Saturday, Deepika shared a set of photographs on Instagram, capturing her in a cheerful, holiday-ready mood. She was seen wearing a white midi dress, paired elegantly with a matching shrug and brown-and-white shoes, keeping her look minimal yet striking. Captioning the post, she wrote, “BRB, jumping into holiday mode!” The pictures quickly surfaced online, lighting up social media.

Fans flooded the comments section with admiration and playful reactions. One user wrote, “Dono miya biwi ne kaun si jadi booti le li hai bhai? Every passing day they’re becoming younger and fitter.” Another commented, “Honestly, after Dua, both of them are somehow looking even prettier. They say inner happiness makes you look beautiful.” Several others echoed similar sentiments, with comments such as, “It’s mummy glow,” and, “Dua’s parents have been glowing lately and I’m all for it.” One fan also cheekily remarked, “Looks like her Finding Fanny wardrobe,” while another wrote, “Finding Fanny vibes.”

Deepika embraced motherhood in 2024 when she welcomed her daughter, Dua. On her first birthday, Deepika shared pictures revealing Dua’s face on social media, and fans could not get enough of her cuteness.

About Finding Fanny

The satirical road film was directed and written by Homi Adajania, produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and presented by Fox Star Studios. The film featured Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor in prominent roles.

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming films

Deepika is all set to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut and features Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan and Raghav Juyal, among others, in key roles. The film is currently under production and is expected to release in 2026. She also has Atlee and Allu Arjun’s AA22xA6 in the pipeline, which is expected to release in 2027.