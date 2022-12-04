Delnaaz Irani urges people to give her work: 'I’m no Neena Gupta, but maybe someone will watch this'

Delnaaz Irani recently requested work during her appearance on a show. She feels there’s a lot of ‘groupism and camps’ in the industry which often creates monopoly, especially ever since social media influencers entered the scene. She also said that even her industry friends have been facing the similar problems to get work without the ‘blue-tick’ verification on social media. Also read: Delnaaz Irani hopes to find work she ‘truly deserves’ this Parsi New Year

Delnaaz made her debut in Baba Sehgal’s music video Ga Ga Ga Gori Gori in early 90s. She is known for appearing in sitcom Yes Boss and later appeared in several comic roles in films. She is best known as Sweetu Kapoor in Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Kal Ho Na Ho. She also appeared in Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 6.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Delnaaz urged people to offer her work. She said, “I’m no Neena Gupta, but maybe someone will watch this and something will work out. There used to be a connect directly with the directors and producers. Satish Kaushik saw Kal Ho Naa Ho and called me… These days, that connection has been lost. It’s more of going and struggling with the casting directors… This whole middle structure that is there, that is something I still need to figure out. It’s like, you have to go to their offices. There’s a lot of groupism, and camps.”

“My friends have told me that casting directors aren’t giving them work because they don’t have blue ticks on social media. These people have been a part of the industry for two decades, they’ve played leads,” she further complained about social media influencers. She added that it hurts her when ‘overnight superstars’ succeed in the industry, whereas people who have been working since a long time don’t get work.

Delnaaz was last seen in TV show, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, a Hindi remake of a Bengali show, Khorkuto.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON