Delnaaz Irani: Relationship with Percy has made me more confident

bollywood
Published on Aug 30, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Actor Delnaaz Irani parted ways with her ex-husband, actor Rajev Paul, 10 years ago

ByS Farah Rizvi

Actor Delnaaz Irani parted ways with her ex-husband, actor Rajev Paul, 10 years ago. But ever since she’s found love in her fiancé, DJ Percy, she feels she can talk about her past more comfortably. “It took me 12 years to come to terms with life. Being in a better frame of mind today, I can talk about the turmoil I went through much easily. I am in a good space,” says the Choti Sarrdaarni actor.

The 49-year-old, who wishes to marry DJ Percy soon, says their relationship has made her more confident. “It has infused confidence in me that was missing before. Percy has given me a new lease of life, (smiles). Things can be so much in place if you are with the right person. Now, I am raring to go and give my best to my craft as well,” shares Irani.

She goes on to recall coming face to face with Paul when she did the celebrity reality show, Bigg Boss, in 2012. “I got to know that my ex-husband, too, was part of the show. I was totally clueless about how to react or what to do. I did the show only for money, so I had to stay a put. Today, if such a situation comes up again, you will surely see a stronger and more confident Delnaaz,” says Irani, who wishes to explore different kinds of characters and hopes that people look beyond her character, Sweetu, from Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).

“Of late, I have done projects where my roles go way beyond that role. A lot of them are slated for release this year,” she ends

Irani wishes people to look beyond her as Sweetu from Kal Ho Naa Ho, “It has been long but that character still afresh in people’s mind of late I have taken projects where I have gone much beyond that role. A lot is slated for this year as I wrapped my TV daily, a short film Will You Be My Girlfriend, film Justice for a Good Content and another comedy directed by Kashmera Shah.

