Dharmendra and Hema Malini mourn Lata Mangeshkar's death, call February 6 a 'dark day'

Veteran actors Dharmendra and his wife Hema Malini mourned the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar on social media. Lata died on Sunday morning in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of him with the legend. Along with the image, he tweeted, "The whole world is sad, Can't believe you have left us!!! We will miss you Lata ji, pray for your soul to be in peace."

The whole world is sad , Can’t believe you have left us !!! We will miss you lata ji 🙏 pray for your soul be in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/oWOob8pa3T — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 6, 2022

Hema also mourned Lata's death and shared a series of Lata's and her photos on her Twitter handle and wrote, “Feb 6 is a dark day for us - the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven. It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual.”

Feb 6 is a dark day for us - the legend who has given us a treasure trove of lilting songs, the Nightingale of India, Lataji, has left us to continue her divine music in heaven🙏 It is a personal loss for me as our affection & admiration for each other was mutual❤️ pic.twitter.com/zTUjlw9D7y — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 6, 2022

Lata was very fond of both Dharmendra and Hema. She shared a very cordial and special relationship with the family and has worked on several films with the veteran actor.

Over the years, Lata lent her voice for several hit songs featuring Dharmendra, which include, Saathiya Nahi Jaana Ke Jee Na Lage, Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye, Gir Gaya Jhumka Girne Do, Jhilmil Sitaron Ka Angan Hoga, among many others.

Lata died due to multiple organ failure. The 92-year-old singer had been hospitalised on January 8 after being diagnosed with pneumonia and Covid-19. Lata had been recovering, however, on Saturday her condition deteriorated again and she was put on ventilator support. She was under medical observation.

(With inputs from ANI)

