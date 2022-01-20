Dharmendra jokes with man who grew turnips at his farm: ‘Shaadi ke baad mota ho gaya'. Watch

Actor Dharmendra posted a video, showing his fans the turnips he grew at his farm. The person who grew the turnips can be seen sitting next to him.

On Wednesday, Dharmendra shared the video and captioned it, “With love to you all.” In the video, Dharmendra can be heard saying, “Yeh dekhiye shalgam humare khet ki or lagane wala hai yeh Chotu. Yeh Bengali hai. Dekhiye kitni achhi hai, aur lagao badhiya badhiya shalgam, record ho jaye iska (See this turnip that we grew at our farms and Chotu planted it. He is a Bengali. See these turnips are so good. Grow more good turnips, make a record).”

He then jokes, “Tu shaadi karne ke baad mota ho gaya hai thoda sa, koi baat nahi (You have gained weight since you got married, no worries).” He then again talks about the turnips and says, “Khushi hoti hai jab aisi sabziyan hone lagein toh. Shalgam mere father bohot shauk se khaate they aur humein aaloo pasand they. Okay jeetey raho (I feel happy seeing these vegetables. My father was very fond of turnips but I liked potatoes).”

Dharmendra's followers reacted to the video. One person wrote,"Growing fresh vegetables at home is always good. Good going Dharam ji." Another fan said, “My favourite sir, Mai shalgam ka saag banati hu, I am also a farmer, we love you sir (Turnips are my favourite sir, I make a curry of it. I am also a farmer).” While one said, “Kashmiri mai : Gogjei aur inko kacha khanny mai hi maza aata hai (Turnips are called gogjei in Kashmiri. We enjoy eating it raw)."

Dharmendra's upcoming projects include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also features veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

