Dharmendra shares adorable pic with Shabana Azmi, talks about ‘ishq’; fan tags Hema Malini

Dharmendra is currently working with Shabana Azmi on Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On Wednesday, Dharmendra shared a lovely picture with Shabana from the sets of the film. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the lead couple again, after their 2019 film Gully Boy. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan. Also read: Fan protests against Dharmendra's latest wish, actor agrees it was ‘betuki baat’. Check out his post

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Dharmendra wrote, "Ishq hai Mujhe Camere se … aur Camere ko …. Shaid mujh se….. (I am love with the camera and probably the camera is also in love with me)."

Dharmendra has shared a new pic with Shabana Azmi.

Reacting to the post, a fan simply tagged Dharmendra's actor-politician wife Hema Malini. Another shared a still from Dharmendra and Shabana's film along with a line from the film. A fan wrote, “Please don’t use the word shayad (may be) as camera has been in love with you for decades. Everyone loves you even the non living things. You are a legend.” A fan also reacted with a throwback video of Javed Akhtar (Shabana's husband and lyricist) dancing at Farhan Akhtar's wedding.

Dharmendra recently suffered a backache while working on the film. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after he had a muscle pull in his back while shooting. He later shared a video on Twitter in which he said, "Friends, I have learnt the lesson. Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull (in the) back. So, I have to go to the hospital. I am back with your good wishes and blessings so don't worry, now I will be very careful. Love you all."

Dharmendra on sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

As the film went on floors last year, Dharmendra shared a picture with Shabana, Ranveer, Alia and Karan. He wrote, "Dosto, pyaar mohabbat izzat itni milli sab se....pata hi nahin chala main nayi unit ke saath kaam kar raha (Friends, got so much love, affection and respect from everyone that didn't realise it is my first time with this unit)."

