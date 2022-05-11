Fan protests against Dharmendra's latest wish, actor agrees it was ‘betuki baat’. Check out his post

Dharmendra has shared a throwback picture from the time when he was a child, and remembered his parents' love. The actor also recalled how "heavenly" it felt when he used to be in his mother's lap or his father's arms. (Also read: Dharmendra shares lesson he has learnt after being discharged from hospital)

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Kaash !!! main baccha hi rehta……Maa ki god se….Baap ki bahoon tak…..Baap ki bahoon se ….. Maa ki god tak….Safar woh Safar e Jannat tha (I wish I remained a child. That journey from my mom's lap to dad' arms and dad's arms to mom's lap was a heavenly journey)."

A fan wrote to him that it was not a "good wish" that he had put out. Dharmendra responded to the fan saying, "Main bhi …aap sab ki tarah … Kabhi khushi ….kabi gham se guzra hoon …aur ban ke missal guzra hoon …Shairzaia … kabhi koi aisi ghadi bhi aa jaati hai …jab …insaan be-Tuki keh baithta hai …Mehar e maalik ko main hamesha sajda karta hoon (Much like you all, I go through happiness and sadness. There are moments when a man says irrational things. I just pray to the Almighty that his grace be upon all of us)."

Dharmendra's post.

Dharmendra was shooting for his new film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani recently when he suffered a backache due to muscle pull and had to be admitted in a hospital for four days. He was discharged from the hospital earlier this month.

After leaving the hospital, Dharmendra celebrated his wedding anniversary with actor-politician Hema Malini. The actors got married in 1980 and have two daughters together: Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Hema is Dharmendra's second wife. He also has two sons and two daughters with first wife, Prakash Kaur - actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Ajieta and Vijeta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail