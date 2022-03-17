Dharmendra shares pic from vacation in the mountains with Sunny Deol, calls it a 'rare chance' to be with him

Actor Dharmendra has shared a picture with his son Sunny Deol from a trip to the mountains. The photo shows them posing for the camera with a large, snow-capped mountain behind them. Dharmendra has his hand around Sunny and both are smiling for the photo. (Also read: Amid late night tweeting, fan tells Dharmendra to go to bed, here's what he said)

Sharing the picture, Dharmendra wrote on Twitter, “Extremely happy to be with Sunny. A rare chance to (be) with each other.” He also added a folded hands and evil eye emoji. Dharmendra is wearing a dark brown jacket and a black cap in the picture with black pants while Sunny wore a simple grey shirt and black pants.

Extremely happy to be with Sunny. A rare chance to with each other 🙏🧿 pic.twitter.com/gaOWYxqtXj — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 16, 2022

The actors' fans sent their good wishes in replies to the tweet. “Behad khoobsurat pic h papa ji aapki or Sunny bhaia k prakrati k saat love you with more love tc papa ji (It’s a very pretty picture of you two. Showing love to the nature).” Another wrote, “Wow!!! What a nice pic with sunny paaji. Love you both... wishing to keep smiling forever.”

It is not known if the picture is from a recent trip or a throwback from the one he took with Sunny in November. Sunny had shared a video from that trip on Instagram and it showed the both of them sitting in a tent.

In the video, Dharmendra was seen smiling at the camera with ‘darling son’ Sunny. Dharmendra said, “Enjoying ourselves at the height of 9000 I think. One should live like this. I love you all. It’s all his (God) blessing and your good wishes,” Sunny captioned the video, “Just the 2 of us. Building castles in the sky. Just the 2 of us. #fatherson.”

Dharmendra has four children from his first marriage with Prakash Kaur--Sunny, Bobby Deol, Ajeita and Vijeta. From his second marriage with Hema Malini, he has two daughters--Esha and Ahana Deol.

The veteran actor will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Sunny is currently working on Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel.

