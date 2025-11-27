Dharmendra's prayer meet ‘Celebration of Life' today in Mumbai: family and Bollywood to join

After a private funeral, Dharmendra's family is organising a prayer meet for the actor on Thursday at a hotel here, where fans and industry members will pay their last tributes to the veteran star, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89. Following Dharmendra's passing at 89, his family is organizing a prayer meet titled Celebration of Life on Thursday at Taj Lands End.

Prayer meet to be called Celebration of Life

Called Celebration of Life the prayer meet will start from 5pm and go on till 7.30 pm in the lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra. Arrangements for seating, floral decorations and security were in progress throughout the day, with hotel staff seen coordinating with event planners to ensure a smooth gathering.

Dharmendra, fondly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, had a career spanning over six decades and was regarded as one of the most versatile and beloved actors of Indian cinema.

His last rites took place on November 25, and it was attended by only family and industry members like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, among others.

About Dharmendra's legacy

The death of legendary actor Dharmendra on November 24 has plunged the Indian film fraternity and millions of admirers across the globe into deep mourning. The 89-year-old star, fondly remembered as Bollywood’s original “He-Man,” had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after reportedly experiencing breathlessness.

Though he was discharged on November 12 and appeared to be recovering at home, his health took an unexpected turn in the days that followed. Dharmendra, who was just weeks away from celebrating his 90th birthday on December 8, spent his final moments in the presence of his family.

Throughout a remarkable career spanning six decades, Dharmendra evolved from being the charismatic romantic hero of the 1960s to one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring and beloved icons. He leaves behind his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini; his children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol; and an extended family that continues to carry forward his cinematic legacy.