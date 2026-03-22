‘Be manly, kill in most intense ways’: Dhurandhar 2 action director reveals how Aditya Dhar encouraged extreme violence

Dhurandhar 2 action director Aejaz Gulab has revealed that director Aditya Dhar pushed the team behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, to design extremely violent and intense action sequences. Aejaz said Aditya encouraged the crew to “be manly” and execute the stunts in the most brutal ways possible. Despite this, only around 60% of the originally planned violence made it into the final cut. Aditya Dhar directed Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, which releases in theatres on March 20.

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‘We had shot all the brutality in detail’ Speaking to Hindi Rush, Aejaz explained that the graphic content had to be toned down because younger audiences might eventually watch the film on OTT platforms. “We had shot all the brutality in detail, but what you see in the film is just 60%. Since we’re in the OTT era and kids may eventually watch it, we had to tone it down,” he said.

The action sequences were shaped under the guidance of director Aditya Dhar, who encouraged extreme creativity. “Aditya Dhar gave us full freedom. He said, ‘Aejaz bhai (brother), think as brutally as you can. Kill in the most intense ways you can imagine.’ And we did exactly that, while he added his directorial touch,” Aditya said. He added that Aditya wanted the stunts to feel “manly” raw and impactful, rather than just simple pushes or throws.

Action director details how the climax was improvised Some of the film’s most striking moments were improvised on set, adding to the intensity. Aejaz recalled the scene in which Hamza uses debris to kill an aide of Major Iqbal inside a masjid, noting that many ideas were created spontaneously. He explained that Aditya wanted the action to feel authentic, visceral, and larger-than-life.

The climax, which runs for over 30 minutes, posed a major challenge for the crew. Aejaz said the masjid sequence alone required six days of rehearsal and 14 days of shooting. Maintaining continuity was extremely demanding, with every department, from hair and makeup to costume, working meticulously, taking reference photos after each shot to recreate the same look with precision.

Ranveer, Arjun pushed themselves to the limit with rubber chains Aejaz revealed that the lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, pushed themselves to the limit, particularly during a chain-fight scene in which they used rubber chains. Aejaz added that although rubber chains were used for safety, they still caused pain, and both actors were injured multiple times but refused to stop, even during rehearsals.

Aejaz summarised the process behind the action sequences, explaining that it involved a careful blend of dummy props, clever camerawork, and visual effects that together conveyed the intended brutality on screen.