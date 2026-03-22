‘Be manly, kill in most intense ways’: Dhurandhar 2 action director reveals how Aditya Dhar encouraged extreme violence
Dhurandhar 2 action director Aejaz Gulab revealed that director Aditya Dhar pushed for intense action in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and only 60% made to final cut
Dhurandhar 2 action director Aejaz Gulab has revealed that director Aditya Dhar pushed the team behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, to design extremely violent and intense action sequences. Aejaz said Aditya encouraged the crew to “be manly” and execute the stunts in the most brutal ways possible. Despite this, only around 60% of the originally planned violence made it into the final cut.
(Also read: Paresh Rawal calls RJ 'stupid' for her post on Dhurandhar 2, invites backlash on social media)
‘We had shot all the brutality in detail’
Speaking to Hindi Rush, Aejaz explained that the graphic content had to be toned down because younger audiences might eventually watch the film on OTT platforms. “We had shot all the brutality in detail, but what you see in the film is just 60%. Since we’re in the OTT era and kids may eventually watch it, we had to tone it down,” he said.
The action sequences were shaped under the guidance of director Aditya Dhar, who encouraged extreme creativity. “Aditya Dhar gave us full freedom. He said, ‘Aejaz bhai (brother), think as brutally as you can. Kill in the most intense ways you can imagine.’ And we did exactly that, while he added his directorial touch,” Aditya said. He added that Aditya wanted the stunts to feel “manly” raw and impactful, rather than just simple pushes or throws.
Action director details how the climax was improvised
Some of the film’s most striking moments were improvised on set, adding to the intensity. Aejaz recalled the scene in which Hamza uses debris to kill an aide of Major Iqbal inside a masjid, noting that many ideas were created spontaneously. He explained that Aditya wanted the action to feel authentic, visceral, and larger-than-life.
The climax, which runs for over 30 minutes, posed a major challenge for the crew. Aejaz said the masjid sequence alone required six days of rehearsal and 14 days of shooting. Maintaining continuity was extremely demanding, with every department, from hair and makeup to costume, working meticulously, taking reference photos after each shot to recreate the same look with precision.
Ranveer, Arjun pushed themselves to the limit with rubber chains
Aejaz revealed that the lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal, pushed themselves to the limit, particularly during a chain-fight scene in which they used rubber chains. Aejaz added that although rubber chains were used for safety, they still caused pain, and both actors were injured multiple times but refused to stop, even during rehearsals.
Aejaz summarised the process behind the action sequences, explaining that it involved a careful blend of dummy props, clever camerawork, and visual effects that together conveyed the intended brutality on screen.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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