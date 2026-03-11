Dhurandhar 2 advance booking crosses $2 million in US; Ranveer Singh film set to beat Baahubali, Animal, RRR records
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: The Ranveer Singh actioner is challenging the all-time records of pan-India hits in the US.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is arguably the most anticipated Hindi film in years. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, bringing back Ranveer Singh as Hamza aka Jaskirat, an Indian spy in Pakistan. The film’s immense buzz can be gauged by its staggering advance booking numbers, which are touching the million-dollar mark with over a week left for the release.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking
The trailer of Dhurandhar 2 was launched on Saturday, as Jio Studios and B62 Studios released a 4-minute glimpse into the world of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The advance bookings for paid previews worldwide opened right after that. In North America, theatres opened advance bookings for the rest of the opening weekend as well, while Indian cinemas are waiting until later this week.
As a result, the advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 have surged ahead in the US and Canada. According to trade estimates, by Tuesday's end, the spy thriller had raked in over $750K for premiere shows alone. The advance booking for opening day has comfortably crossed $1 million, and the opening weekend mark has now reached a staggering $2 million. Given that the film releases on March 19, these are astounding figures.
In India, where advance booking opened just for paid previews on Wednesday, the film has still sold over 3.5 lakh tickets, grossing a whopping ₹19 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 set to beat Animal, RRR
Currently, the record for the biggest premiere of an Indian film in the US belongs to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which earned $1.2 million from paid previews. With $700K in advance bookings, Dhurandhar 2 is almost certain to beat that mark. The film should also set a new record for the opening weekend in North America. Two pan-India films - RRR and Pushpa 2 - are perched at the top with openings of $3.46 million and $3.34 million, respectively. Baahubali 2 also earned around $3 million in its opening weekend almost a decade ago. Trade projections suggest that Dhurandhar 2 could reach $4 million in the US in its first weekend.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh in the lead. The heavily anticipated film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Part 1 was a mega success, earning ₹1300 crore worldwide, including $20 million in the US. The sequel is expected to repeat its success.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.