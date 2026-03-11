Dhurandhar 2 advance booking crosses $2 million in US; Ranveer Singh film set to beat Baahubali, Animal, RRR records

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is arguably the most anticipated Hindi film in years. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, bringing back Ranveer Singh as Hamza aka Jaskirat, an Indian spy in Pakistan. The film’s immense buzz can be gauged by its staggering advance booking numbers, which are touching the million-dollar mark with over a week left for the release. Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking The trailer of Dhurandhar 2 was launched on Saturday, as Jio Studios and B62 Studios released a 4-minute glimpse into the world of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The advance bookings for paid previews worldwide opened right after that. In North America, theatres opened advance bookings for the rest of the opening weekend as well, while Indian cinemas are waiting until later this week.

As a result, the advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 have surged ahead in the US and Canada. According to trade estimates, by Tuesday's end, the spy thriller had raked in over $750K for premiere shows alone. The advance booking for opening day has comfortably crossed $1 million, and the opening weekend mark has now reached a staggering $2 million. Given that the film releases on March 19, these are astounding figures.

In India, where advance booking opened just for paid previews on Wednesday, the film has still sold over 3.5 lakh tickets, grossing a whopping ₹19 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 set to beat Animal, RRR Currently, the record for the biggest premiere of an Indian film in the US belongs to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which earned $1.2 million from paid previews. With $700K in advance bookings, Dhurandhar 2 is almost certain to beat that mark. The film should also set a new record for the opening weekend in North America. Two pan-India films - RRR and Pushpa 2 - are perched at the top with openings of $3.46 million and $3.34 million, respectively. Baahubali 2 also earned around $3 million in its opening weekend almost a decade ago. Trade projections suggest that Dhurandhar 2 could reach $4 million in the US in its first weekend.