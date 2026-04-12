Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh film shows growth, crosses ₹1083 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh's action spy thriller refuses to slow down even in its fourth week in theatres. The Aditya Dhar film was released in theatres on March 19 and has shattered box office records since then. It scripted history by becoming the first Hindi film to surpass ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office. Let us take a look at how the film fared on its 4th Sunday. (Also read: 'These people are thieves': Tridev maker Rajiv Rai says Aditya Dhar stole Tirchi Topiwale for Dhurandhar, explains case) Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 25: Ranveer Singh stars in this spy thriller.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update The latest update on Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹14.75 crore on Sunday, taking its total India net collections to ₹1,083.67 crore. The film collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week and ₹263.65 crore in its second. Its third week collections stood at ₹110.60 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 is yet to cross the haul of Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹1,234.10 crore). A few days ago, the film crossed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ( which stands at ₹1,030.42 crore). So far, the film has also surpassed the lifetime India collections of RRR ( ₹782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹646 crore), Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 ( ₹859.70 crore) and several other major blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2 and Animal.

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande, under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil. Dhurandhar 2, much like the first film, was banned in the Gulf countries and Pakistan but was released elsewhere.

The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld.

The second part of the spy action thriller tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan.

A few days ago, Rajiv Rai's Trimurti Films sued the makers of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, claiming they have used his film Tridev's song Tirchi Topiwale without permission.