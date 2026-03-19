Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer film beats part 1 opening with just previews, ₹44 crore premiere sets record
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: The Ranveer Singh film not only set a new all-time record but beat Dhurandhar 1 with just paid previews.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: After delays, postponements, and some cancellations, the paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge got underway across India on Wednesday evening. And it was a roaring success for the Ranveer Singh-starrer. The film has shattered all records for paid previews for an Indian film, and beating the Bollywood record by a whopping 340% margin.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection
Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to release worldwide on Thursday, March 19. However, the makers had paid previews in select theatres across the world on Wednesday evening ahead of the release. Given the film’s buzz, Dhurandhar 2 saw the widest-ever paid preview screening for an Indian film, with 9,000 shows across 6,000 screens in India alone.
Despite the wide release and extremely high ticket prices (the average ticket price was over ₹400), the demand was high, with shows selling out days in advance. By the afternoon of March 18, the final figure emerged. Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹44 crore net (over ₹50 crore gross) in paid previews in India. This was largely on the back of the Hindi version alone, as a majority of the dubbed paid previews were rescheduled or cancelled.
Originally, the film was to get paid previews in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. But due to non-availability of content and technical issues, Kannada and Malayalam shows were postponed to Thursday, and Tamil and Telugu shows delayed to 9 PM. This reduced the film’s paid preview collections by a couple of crores, at least. Interestingly, the ₹44 crore collection of Dhurandhar 2's paid previews even exceeds Dhurandhar's opening day figure of ₹33 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 sets all-time premiere collection record
Despite this setback, Dhurandhar 2 managed to set a new all-time record for premiere collection by an Indian film. The ₹44 crore net collection in India from paid previews is over three times the previous Bollywood record of ₹10 crore, set by Stree 2 in 2024. The overall India record was also reset with Pawan Kalyan’s OG ( ₹25 crore) moving to the second spot. The record-breaking premiere has now increased anticipation for a blockbuster opening for the film.
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The spy thriller is slated to release on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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