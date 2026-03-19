Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer film beats part 1 opening with just previews, ₹44 crore premiere sets record

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: After delays, postponements, and some cancellations, the paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge got underway across India on Wednesday evening. And it was a roaring success for the Ranveer Singh-starrer. The film has shattered all records for paid previews for an Indian film, and beating the Bollywood record by a whopping 340% margin. Dhurandhar 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh stars in this spy thriller from Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, is set to release worldwide on Thursday, March 19. However, the makers had paid previews in select theatres across the world on Wednesday evening ahead of the release. Given the film’s buzz, Dhurandhar 2 saw the widest-ever paid preview screening for an Indian film, with 9,000 shows across 6,000 screens in India alone.

Despite the wide release and extremely high ticket prices (the average ticket price was over ₹400), the demand was high, with shows selling out days in advance. By the afternoon of March 18, the final figure emerged. Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹44 crore net (over ₹50 crore gross) in paid previews in India. This was largely on the back of the Hindi version alone, as a majority of the dubbed paid previews were rescheduled or cancelled.

Originally, the film was to get paid previews in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. But due to non-availability of content and technical issues, Kannada and Malayalam shows were postponed to Thursday, and Tamil and Telugu shows delayed to 9 PM. This reduced the film’s paid preview collections by a couple of crores, at least. Interestingly, the ₹44 crore collection of Dhurandhar 2's paid previews even exceeds Dhurandhar's opening day figure of ₹33 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 sets all-time premiere collection record Despite this setback, Dhurandhar 2 managed to set a new all-time record for premiere collection by an Indian film. The ₹44 crore net collection in India from paid previews is over three times the previous Bollywood record of ₹10 crore, set by Stree 2 in 2024. The overall India record was also reset with Pawan Kalyan’s OG ( ₹25 crore) moving to the second spot. The record-breaking premiere has now increased anticipation for a blockbuster opening for the film.