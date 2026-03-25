'Watched Dhurandhar 2's uncensored version with extra 6 minutes of runtime': Fan shares how she saw Ranveer Singh's film

Dhurandhar The Revenge released in theatres globally on March 19. The film has a runtime of 229.6 minutes, which equals 3 hours and 49 minutes. Now, a fan has shared a video on how and where she watched the "uncensored version" of Dhurandhar 2 with "an extra six minutes of runtime." Dhurandhar 2 featured Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari/ Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Fan shares how, where she watched Dhurandhar 2's uncensored version Taking to Instagram, Manali Dey shared a video saying that she watched the movie in a theatre in California, USA. She posted a brief video of the "uncensored version." The words on the video read, "Took a flight for 20 hours and waited for four days just to watch the uncensored version of Dhurandhar 2 with an extra six minutes of runtime!! (Smiling face with sunglasses emoji)."

She captioned the post, "Fayde to hai bhai (There are benefits) (raised hands emoji). Spoiler alert (grinning face with sweat). Pura version to desh se bahar hi dekhne ko milega (you can see the entire version only outside the country) (squinting face with tongue and grimacing face emojis). Share with your friends who watched Dhurandhar The Revenge."

She also added, "Jet lag (cross mark emoji). Common sense (cross mark emoji). 6 extra minutes of Dhurandhar 2 (white heavy check mark emoji). Priorities were never in question." Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "There is no extra minute; only abuses have been uncensored." An Instagram user said, "These I've watched too. What's the extra part?" A comment read, "What were the extra six minutes?"

All about Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge has been directed by Aditya Dhar. It featured Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The first part of the film was set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the young man's journey to becoming a covert operative. Dhurandhar The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.