Kunal Kohli commends 'genuine' box office collection of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: 'This is doing ₹100 crore a day'

Kunal also shared what defines a hero. "Phenomenal. It has shown us that desi subjects and desi stories work like nothing else. Let's not be influenced by Western subjects and Western ideas; let's make desi films. Heroes ko mard hona chahiye. Hindi films ke heroes ko mard hona chahiye (Heroes should be masculine. Heroes of Hindi films should be men). Not some lost, confused boy. That's what Saiyaara was. That's what Dhurandhar is," he continued.

In the clip, Kunal congratulates the film's team, adding that it has "shown us the true potential of the Indian box office." He said, "Congratulations, Aditya Dhar , Ranveer Singh, and Jio Studios. You all have earned ₹100 crores+ a day, twice. Dhurandhar has, of course, become the biggest hit of Indian cinema, which is wonderful. The important points that I'd like to highlight over here about this film and what it has done, it has shown us the true potential of the Indian box office."

Director Kunal Kohli has commended Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh 's Dhurandhar The Revenge, hailing its "genuine collections." Taking to Instagram, Kunal Kohli posted a video and spoke highly of the film. He urged filmmakers to make "desi stories" and not get "influenced by western subjects."

Kunal lauds Dhurandhar 2's genuine box office collection He also took a dig at those who highlight fake box-office collections for their films. "Look at the numbers. Genuine collection. Fake collections kar ke bhi (doing), you are not doing ₹100 crores for the entire lifetime collection of your film. This is doing ₹100 crores a day with genuine collections. Thank you, Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, and Jio Studios for showing us the way and the potential of our cinema," Kunal concluded. He didn't caption the post but added the hashtags--Dhurandhar The Revenge, Dhurandhar 2, Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar, and Rakesh Bedi.

Several other celebrities, such as Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Rishab Shetty, among others.

About Kunal's career Kunal is known for directing romantic hits such as Hum Tum (2004) and Fanaa (2006). He has also directed Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002), Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008), Teri Meri Kahaani (2012), Phir Se (2018) and Lahore Confidential (2021).

All about Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge, released on March 19, has already earned over ₹550 crore nett in India. Apart from Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi have reprised their roles in the film. Set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually becomes a covert operative. Dhurandhar The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.