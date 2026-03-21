Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh juggernaut mints ₹370 crore; surpasses War 2 lifetime

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: If there was any doubt that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is aiming to rewrite India’s box office record books, it was cleared on Friday. After a manic opening day that saw it collect ₹100 crore in India, many were expecting the Aditya Dhar film to slow down a bit on Friday. But the juggernaut rolled on. The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller saw a negligible dip, crossing ₹200 crore in India and ₹350 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh in a still from the film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, released worldwide on Thursday, March 19. The film also had paid previews on Wednesday, the largest in Indian cinema history. The film earned ₹145 crore net on its opening day. On Friday, it added an extraordinary ₹81 crore to that number. This takes the film’s domestic haul after just two days to ₹226 crore net ( ₹269 crore gross). Dhurandhar 2 now holds the record for the two best single-day collections by a Hindi film in India, pushing Jawan’s first Sunday to the third spot. The film is now looking at a bumper weekend, where doubling this number is not out of the question. Trade pundits are estimating the film to earn over ₹100 crore net on at least one day, if not both.

Overseas, too, Dhurandhar 2 had a phenomenal start. In India, the film’s release was helped by the festive holidays for Ugadi and Gudi Padwa in many parts of the country. But despite the absence of this advantage overseas, the film still managed to earn almost $7 million (including paid previews). On Friday, the spy thriller added $5 million to that number. Dhurandhar 2 has earned ₹370 crore gross worldwide in two days and should cross ₹500 crore by Saturday itself.

Dhurandhar 2 steamrolls action epics Dhurandhar 2 is already on course to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It will displace Border 2 from the top spot by Saturday evening. The film is also breaking all Bollywood collection records. After just two days, it is among the top 5 weekend collections of all time and is set to top the list by the end of the weekend.

In two days, Dhurandhar The Revenge has grossed ₹370 crore. This is more than the lifetime collection of several recent pan-India films, including Prabhas’ Adipurush ( ₹350 crore) and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 ( ₹338 crore).