Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh juggernaut mints ₹370 crore; surpasses War 2 lifetime
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: The Ranveer Singh-starrer earned ₹81 crore net in India and ₹130 crore gross worldwide on Friday.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: If there was any doubt that Dhurandhar: The Revenge is aiming to rewrite India’s box office record books, it was cleared on Friday. After a manic opening day that saw it collect ₹100 crore in India, many were expecting the Aditya Dhar film to slow down a bit on Friday. But the juggernaut rolled on. The Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller saw a negligible dip, crossing ₹200 crore in India and ₹350 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update
Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, released worldwide on Thursday, March 19. The film also had paid previews on Wednesday, the largest in Indian cinema history. The film earned ₹145 crore net on its opening day. On Friday, it added an extraordinary ₹81 crore to that number. This takes the film’s domestic haul after just two days to ₹226 crore net ( ₹269 crore gross). Dhurandhar 2 now holds the record for the two best single-day collections by a Hindi film in India, pushing Jawan’s first Sunday to the third spot. The film is now looking at a bumper weekend, where doubling this number is not out of the question. Trade pundits are estimating the film to earn over ₹100 crore net on at least one day, if not both.
Overseas, too, Dhurandhar 2 had a phenomenal start. In India, the film’s release was helped by the festive holidays for Ugadi and Gudi Padwa in many parts of the country. But despite the absence of this advantage overseas, the film still managed to earn almost $7 million (including paid previews). On Friday, the spy thriller added $5 million to that number. Dhurandhar 2 has earned ₹370 crore gross worldwide in two days and should cross ₹500 crore by Saturday itself.
Dhurandhar 2 steamrolls action epics
Dhurandhar 2 is already on course to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It will displace Border 2 from the top spot by Saturday evening. The film is also breaking all Bollywood collection records. After just two days, it is among the top 5 weekend collections of all time and is set to top the list by the end of the weekend.
In two days, Dhurandhar The Revenge has grossed ₹370 crore. This is more than the lifetime collection of several recent pan-India films, including Prabhas’ Adipurush ( ₹350 crore) and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 ( ₹338 crore).
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to do even better.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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