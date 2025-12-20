Dhurandhar becomes the fastest Hindi film to cross 500 crore at the box office, beats record set by Jawan and Stree 2

Dhurandhar is on an unstoppable run at the box office. The spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead was released in theatres on December 5, and since then the film has shown incredible hold at the box office. The Aditya Dhar directorial has now set the record for the fastest Hindi film to cross the ₹500 crore mark. It achieved this feat within 15 days. Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has shattered box office records.

Dhurandhar crosses ₹ 500 crore mark

The makers, Jio Studios, shared the box office update of Dhurandhar on their official X account. The film collected ₹23.70 crore at the box office on Friday, its 15th day at the box office. This led the total India box office collection of the film to a staggering ₹503.20 crore. It is the fastest Hindi film to cross the ₹500 crore mark in India. “History rewritten, fastest ₹500 crore ever,” mentioned the post.

More details about box office records

For the unversed, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was released last year, holds the record for the fastest film to cross the ₹500 crore mark. The Allu Arjun starrer was a Telugu film and a pan-India release, and collected ₹552.1 crore in 11 days.

Dhurandhar has now surpassed the record previously held by the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, which collected ₹505.95 crore within 18 days of release, according to Sacnilk. Stree 2, the comedy-horror film starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, collected ₹503.25 crore in 2024 within 22 days of release.

A spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The film is inspired by real-life events, ranging from the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, offering audiences an insight into the India-Pakistan conflict. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles.