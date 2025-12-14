Dhurandhar box office collection Day 10 (updated live): Ranveer Singh's film could record its biggest day yet

Have you ever heard of a film’s second Sunday turning into its biggest box office day? That’s exactly what could happen tonight with Aditya Dhar’s latest spy actioner, Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar box office collection Day 10 (updated live): Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait in the movie.

What is Dhurandhar's collection at 6pm on Sunday?

By 6 pm on Sunday, the film had already collected an impressive amount. With shows running houseful across major cities in India, including late-night screenings, all signs point to Dhurandhar heading towards what could be its highest single-day haul yet.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted ₹39.57 crore at the box office so far, which means that the ₹300 crore milestone is already behind the movie. The final collection at the moment stands at ₹332 crore.

Day Collection ( ₹ in crore) 1 28 2 32 3 43 4 23 5 27 6 27 7 27 8 32 9 53 10 39 (so far)

Film crosses ₹ 300 crore mark

Earlier on Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted about the film crossing ₹300 crore mark on day 10.

"'DHURANDHAR' STEPS INTO THE ₹ 300 CR CLUB – THIRD FILM *OF 2025* TO HIT THE TRIPLE-CENTURY MARK... #Dhurandhar storms past the ₹ 300 crore milestone, becoming the third film of 2025 to hit the coveted triple-century figure.

🔥 #Dhurandhar hit the ₹ 300 cr mark on *Day 9*... #Chhaava reached the milestone on *Day 10*… #Saiyaara achieved it on *Day 17*."

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" fame, the film released in theatres on December 5 and also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

It has been produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Production banner shared the box office numbers on its official Instagram handle on Sunday. The post comprised the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it. The total collection of the film stands at ₹306.40 crore nett.

"Rewriting history with the highest second Saturday record of all time! Book your tickets now. Link in bio. #Dhurandhar Roaring In Cinemas Worldwide," read the caption.

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.