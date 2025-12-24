Dhurandhar box office collection day 20: Ranveer Singh film to beat Baahubali lifetime haul; collects over 606 crore

Dhurandhar box office collection day 20: Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5 and has been unstoppable ever since. The film has maintained momentum in the three weeks since its release, crossing the ₹600 crore mark with ease in India alone. (Also Read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 to get Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam release too following ‘demand from south’) Dhurandhar box office collection day 20: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 20

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has collected an estimated ₹6.69 crore net in India on Wednesday, taking its domestic total to ₹606.19 crore in 20 days. The film collected ₹207.25 crore in its first week and ₹253.25 crore in its second week. On its recent Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it brought in ₹22.5 crore, ₹34.25 crore and ₹38.5 crore, respectively.

The film’s collections dipped from Monday, bringing in ₹16.5 crore, and ₹17.25 crore on Tuesday. This domestic haul means that Dhurandhar is close to beating the lifetime haul of SS Rajamouli’s superhit Baahubali: The Beginning. The film had made ₹650 crore worldwide in all languages when it was released in 2015.

Dhurandhar has already gone toe-to-toe with films like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Salman Khan’s Bhajrangi Bhaijaan to emerge on top. The film has crossed the ₹900 crore mark worldwide and is on its way to collect ₹1000 crore.

About Dhurandhar and its sequel

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Jio Studios and B62 Studios have produced it. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, for Eid. The film will continue the story told in part one about an Indian spy infiltrating a Baloch gang in Pakistan. Unlike the first part, the sequel will also be released in all South Indian languages.