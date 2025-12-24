Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh film sees best 3rd week in history, crosses 900 crore

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 19: Another day and another milestone for Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar. The film has now become the first Indian release of 2025 to cross ₹900 crore worldwide. Dhurandhar has maintained a steady hold at the box office even in its third week, ensuring that it will eventually cross the ₹1000-crore threshold. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 19: Ranveer Singh in a still from the movie.

Dhurandhar box office update

After seeing its first major dip on its third Monday, Dhurandhar steadied itself yet again on Tuesday, seeing almost no drop in collections. On Tuesday (day 19), Dhurandhar earned ₹17.25 crore net in India, taking the film’s domestic collections to ₹589.50 crore net ( ₹707.25 crore gross).

The most promising thing about Dhurandhar’s run is that it has already set the record for the best third week ever by an Indian film, and there are still two days left in the week for it. Pushpa 2: The Rule had collected ₹129 crore in its third week, while Baahubali 2 had made ₹127 crore in its third week. Dhurandhar, despite not being a pan-India film with only a Hindi version, has crossed the ₹129 crore mark in India in just 5 days in its third week. This is now the best third-week collection by an Indian film in history. Given the upcoming Christmas holiday, there is every chance that Dhurandhar can reach ₹170 crore in India.

Internationally, Dhurandhar is doing great business in North America and the Middle East, enabling it to gross $22 million in the overseas territories. This has taken its worldwide gross to ₹905 crore gross after 19 days. On Wednesday, the film should breeze past Secret Superstar, Animal, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.