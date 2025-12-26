Search
Fri, Dec 26, 2025
Dhurandhar box office collection day 22: Ranveer Singh film beats Jawan lifetime despite dip, crosses 645 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Dec 26, 2025 10:12 pm IST

Dhurandhar box office collection day 22: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun star in the action spy thriller.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 22: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has emerged as the #1 film of 2025. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been a box office juggernaut since its release on December 5. The film has already crossed the 600 crore mark within three weeks, and is now eyeing the 650 mark. (Also read: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar becomes 9th Indian film to enter 1000 crore club: List of movies that crossed the milestone)

Dhurandhar box office collection day 22: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.
Dhurandhar box office update

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar has collected 12.17 crore by 10 PM. The film capped off an excellent third week in theatres, collecting 173 crore. It minted 207.25 crore in its first week and 253.25 crore in its second week. The total collection of the film now stands at 645.67 crore.

Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025 worldwide. The film entered the 1000 crore club within 21 days of its release.

Dhurandhar beats Jawan

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has now surpassed the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan ( 640 crore). It had previously surpassed the lifetime domestic collections of Stree 2 ( 598 crore) and Chhaava ( 601 crore). Dhurandhar is now eyeing to overthrow Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which collected 646.31 crore in its lifetime in India.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar tells the story of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan’s Lyari to infiltrate a Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays the spy, Hamza Ali Mazari, alias Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, leader of the gang. Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also star in it. The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, for Eid in all South Indian languages and Hindi.

